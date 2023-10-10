The Phillies are off to a roaring start in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, with Zack Wheeler putting on a dominant performance through three innings. As the Phillies lead 4-0, the highlight of the night so far came from J.T. Realmuto, who blasted a two-run homer into the Braves bullpen, extending the lead over Atlanta.

Wheeler, a Georgia native, seems to be relishing his return home to Truist Park. He has achieved a historic feat by striking out six batters in the first two innings, marking the first time in MLB postseason history without allowing a hit. The Braves’ Max Fried, on the other hand, has thrown 75 pitches through three innings, indicating that the Braves may soon have to tap into their bullpen for relief.

"Zack Wheeler will go down as one of the best free agent signings of this generation." - Tweeted Jared Carrabis.

The Phillies took an early lead in the first inning when Trea Turner doubled and scored on Alec Bohm’s single. Although they loaded the bases, the Braves managed to escape the inning with only a 1-0 deficit. However, the momentum swung further in favor of the Phillies with Realmuto’s impressive home run.

Wheeler’s stellar outing in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series against Miami seems to have set the tone for his performance in the NLDS. With five starts at Truist Park in the last two seasons, Wheeler boasts an impressive 4-1 record, a 1.87 ERA, and 39 strikeouts against the Braves. His comfort pitching in front of friends and family in Georgia has been evident, and he expressed his enthusiasm in the playoff atmosphere.

As the Phillies aim for another win to advance in the National League playoffs, Wheeler’s performance will undoubtedly be a key factor. With his remarkable track record at Truist Park and the Phillies’ offense clicking, the team is poised for success in Game 2 and beyond.