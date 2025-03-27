Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique melts hearts with adorable family-bonding moment en route to DC

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler’s wife, Dominique, shared sweet family moments as they headed to Washington, D.C., for the Phillies’ season opener against the Nationals. Wheeler is set to be the opening day starter for the second consecutive year.

On Wednesday, Dominique shared photos from their travel from Dallas to Washington, D.C, on Instagram. She captured their three children enjoying the journey.

Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique's Instagram story. (Source: Instagram/@nikawheelz)

The couple, who married in 2019, resides in Dallas, Georgia, with their three children. Their eldest son, Wesley, was born on July 20, 2020. Their second child, a daughter, Bambi, was born in 2022 and their youngest daughter, Winter, celebrated her first birthday in February. They are expecting their fourth child, a baby girl, in June 2025.

Phillies pitcher Wheeler recently talked about being named the team's opening day starter by Phliadelphia manager Rob Thompson on the “Locked On Phillies" podcast.

"It's a big honor, you know; it doesn't matter what it is, who it is," Wheeler said. "You take pride in it. It means you had a good year before, and I think anybody would take pride in it.

"It's a lot of fun to get the season going, and you want to get out there and get that first."

Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique, and their children make him think about retiring

Zack Wheeler at Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets game - Source: Imagn

Despite Zack Wheeler being the Phillies' opening day starter, he doesn’t expect to play much longer. He still has two years left on his contract. On “The Phillies Show,” the pitcher, who turns 35 in May, said he might be nearing the end of his career.

“It's far away, but I'm pretty sure I'm done after this, but, you know, time will tell, and who knows," Wheeler said. "I never want to say never, but more likely I'll probably be done after this. That was kind of the goal.

“I got four kids and my awesome wife, and I want to spend time with them, too.”

The Phillies' home opener at Citizens Bank Park is on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

