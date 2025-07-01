Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique reacts to Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola's major MLB achievement

Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique Wheeler, is quite active on social media. With 79.3k followers on Instagram, she regularly shares updates about her and her husband's lives. On Monday, she reacted to her husband's teammate, Aaron Nola's achievement on Instagram.

Ad

Nola's wife, Hunter, shared an Instagram post in which she mentioned how she was proud of her husband for completing 10 years in the MLB.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many fans reacted to the post and sent in their wishes, including Dominique Wheeler.

"Let’s go Aaron 🙌," Wheeler wrote in the comments section.

You can check Dominique Wheeler's comment in the image below:

[Image via Instagram - @hunterjaydenola]

Aaron Nola has been a fixture in the Philadelphia Phillies' rotation since 2015, becoming a key part of the team over the years. However, Nola is yet to win a World Series with the Phillies. When it comes to the World Series, the 32-year-old has a 0-1 record.

Ad

Zack Wheeler's wife announced a major achievement in her personal life in June

While Aaron Nola recently made headlines by completing 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball, Zack Wheeler and his wife Dominique Wheeler celebrated a massive achievement in their personal life in June. The achievement in question is the birth of the couple's fourth child.

Ad

On June 10, Dominique announced the arrival of her daughter, Goldie, on Instagram. In the caption, she mentioned that Goldie was born on June 2.

"Goldie Wheeler 💛 7lbs 11oz born on June 2nd. We love you so much sweet girl," Wheeler wrote.

You can check Dominique Wheeler's Instagram below:

Ad

Zack Wheeler and his wife, Dominique Wheeler, first met in 2016. In 2018, they announced their engagement, and nearly a year later, they got married.

The couple is also parents to Wesley (born July 2020), Bambi (born June 2022), and Winter (born February 2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More