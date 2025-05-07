Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique shares adorable family boat moments during much-needed getaway 

Ahead of Tuesday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Zack Wheeler used the trip in Florida to get his family down in sunny waters. The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in the middle of a road trip and their latest stop is in Florida.
Like most baseball families do, the Wheelers didn't let go of the opportunity to relax and enjoy Florida beaches.
On Tuesday, Wheeler's wife Dominique shared an adorable photo of the entire Wheeler crew soaking up the sun aboard a boat.
Dominique captioned the Instagram post:
“GTs [short for good times]."
The picture showed Dominique in a floral swimsuit and sunglasses beside Zack, who kept it casual in a grey tee and a cap, as their three young children grinned and giggled in front of them. The family appeared to be enjoying their time on the water.
Shortly after the post was shared online, Wheeler took the mound against the Rays and pitched a quality outing. In the Phillies' 8-4 win, Wheeler pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.
Zack Wheeler celebrates Easter with family at Citizens Bank Park
Zack Wheeler, Dominique and their three kids, son Wesley, and two daughters Bambi and Winter, were all present at Citizens Bank Park to celebrate Easter.
Dominique shared another post, where the family posed alongside the Easter bunny near the Phillies' dugout. Dominique, who is expecting a baby girl next month, sported a casual purple dress and was standing beside Wheeler, who had her young daughter in his arms.
The other two children smiled brightly at the camera, one giving the Bunny a playful hug while the other stood beside their mom.
“Happy Easter,” Dominique captioned the post.
Zack and Dominique Wheeler got married in 2019 and live in Dallas, Georgia, during the offseason. Their eldest son Wesley was born in July 2020, followed by the birth of their first daughter, Bambi, in 2022. Their second daughter, Winter, was born last year in February. The family is set to welcome their third daughter in June.