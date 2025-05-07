Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique shares adorable family boat moments during much-needed getaway 

Ahead of Tuesday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Zack Wheeler used the trip in Florida to get his family down in sunny waters. The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in the middle of a road trip and their latest stop is in Florida.

Ad

Like most baseball families do, the Wheelers didn't let go of the opportunity to relax and enjoy Florida beaches.

On Tuesday, Wheeler's wife Dominique shared an adorable photo of the entire Wheeler crew soaking up the sun aboard a boat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dominique captioned the Instagram post:

“GTs [short for good times]."

The picture showed Dominique in a floral swimsuit and sunglasses beside Zack, who kept it casual in a grey tee and a cap, as their three young children grinned and giggled in front of them. The family appeared to be enjoying their time on the water.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shortly after the post was shared online, Wheeler took the mound against the Rays and pitched a quality outing. In the Phillies' 8-4 win, Wheeler pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.

Zack Wheeler celebrates Easter with family at Citizens Bank Park

Zack Wheeler, Dominique and their three kids, son Wesley, and two daughters Bambi and Winter, were all present at Citizens Bank Park to celebrate Easter.

Ad

Dominique shared another post, where the family posed alongside the Easter bunny near the Phillies' dugout. Dominique, who is expecting a baby girl next month, sported a casual purple dress and was standing beside Wheeler, who had her young daughter in his arms.

The other two children smiled brightly at the camera, one giving the Bunny a playful hug while the other stood beside their mom.

“Happy Easter,” Dominique captioned the post.

Ad

Zack and Dominique Wheeler got married in 2019 and live in Dallas, Georgia, during the offseason. Their eldest son Wesley was born in July 2020, followed by the birth of their first daughter, Bambi, in 2022. Their second daughter, Winter, was born last year in February. The family is set to welcome their third daughter in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More