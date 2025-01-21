Zack Wheeler's wife draws focus to Donald Trump's spouse Melania’s stunning Inauguration Day outfit

All eyes, including Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique's, were on Sunday's Donald Trump Inauguration Day. In November's U.S. presidential elections, Trump beat former vice-president Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States.

On Sunday, Dominique posted the photo of Donald Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, arriving at the event in an eye-catching ensemble.

The outfit featured a tailored navy blue double-breasted coat that added to Melania's statuesque figure, paired with a chic wide-brimmed hat. The hat, adorned with a contrasting white band, drew comparisons to the refined style of European royalty. The look was completed with a high-collar white blouse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dominique's Instagram story

According to BBC, the outfit for the First Lady was prepared by New York designer Adam Lippes. The coordinating hat, which gives royalty vibes, was by Eric Javits.

Trending

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka also turns heads with her outfit

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President - Source: Getty

Ivanka Trump lived up to the occasion matching Melania's all-black ensemble with an emerald green skirt suit with a matching hat.

Ivanka wore a deep green outfit, consisting of a structured dress layered with a tailored, belted coat featuring a peplum silhouette. The belted waist emphasized an hourglass shape. The fabric is seemingly of high quality, possibly wool or a similar material, ideal for cold weather.

She paired the outfit with a matching green beret, adding a Parisian flair to her ensemble. The beret complemented the formal look and tied the overall color theme seamlessly.

She carried a black quilted handbag (resembling a classic luxury design, like the Dior Lady bag). Black leather gloves further enhance the winter-appropriate style.

Fashion expert Lauren Rothman compared it to a "little bit of Princess Kate style."

"Her look is really a signal that indicates her strong understanding of the political kingdom," she said.

Ivanka Trump arrived to her father Donald Trump's Inauguration Day along with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback