Glen Kuiper, sports broadcaster for the Oakland Athletics recently went under fire for uttering the 'N-word' on live TV.

Kuiper had gone live on NBC Sports California on May 5th, 2023. He was commenting on the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics. On the show, he accidentally said the N-word when naming Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The 59-year-old was suspended indefinitely for his mistakes and is under investigation. Kuiper had gone to visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. He was invited to the museum by the NLBM President, Bob Kendrick.

Kendrick had seemingly forgiven Kuipen for his use of the word and had urged people to do the same on Twitter.

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here," Kendrick posted. "The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart, I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same."

"My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below."

Kuiper apologized immediately for the accidental slur on the same broadcast he had made the slur on. It remains to see if people will forgive him for his mistake or not.

Broadcast partner of Glen Kuiper shows his support for him

The broadcast partner of Glen Kuiper, Dallas Braden has finally opened up about the incident that occurred on the live broadcast. Braden said that he was not aware at the beginning of the broadcast that such an incident occurred. Braden went on to support Kuiper while also acknowledging his mistake.

“At the time of the incident, I was not aware that anything in the broadcast was amiss,” Braden’s statement read. “In that moment, I missed the live comment, and I was not aware of it until the sixth inning when Glen Kuiper made an apology. I would like you to know that this incident has, indeed, impacted me greatly.

"First, I would like to show my support and encouragement to my broadcast partner, Glen Kuiper, as he furthers his works in understanding the impact and hurt resulting from this unfortunate mistake."

Dallas Braden went on to say that along with Kuiper, he too would expand his knowledge on racial issues.

