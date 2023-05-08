Was MLB broadcaster Glen Kuiper suspended for using a racial slur on-air? Punitive action levied against Oakland A's broadcaster

Glen Kuiper, an Oakland A's TV announcer, has been banned for using a racist epithet during the team's Friday night broadcast. He was talking about a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kuiper won't return on air until a full investigation into the event has been conducted.

Fox News @FoxNews A's announcer Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely for using N-word during broadcast: report fxn.ws/3NFnzOa A's announcer Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely for using N-word during broadcast: report fxn.ws/3NFnzOa

Before Friday night's game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Kuiper talked about visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. He used the N-word instead of "Negro," nevertheless.

Matt Kawahara @matthewkawahara According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, Glen Kuiper has been suspended and will be off the air until a review of Friday’s incident is completed. According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, Glen Kuiper has been suspended and will be off the air until a review of Friday’s incident is completed.

After the game, the A's issued the following statement:

Oakland A's Communications @AthleticsPR The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.

Bob Kendrick @nlbmprez My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. https://t.co/txAmPH9ulI

Glen Kuiper's broadcasting career

Kuiper began making appearances on A's TV broadcasts in 2004 and worked as an on-field journalist and replacement announcer for the first two years. In 2006, he was hired as the announcer in charge.

He sometimes serves as FOX's national play-by-play commentator for the A's games. Kuiper presented "Giants Lite" and "A's Lite" on SportsChannel Pacific from 1996 to 2000, and then on FSN Bay Area.

Kuiper covered some NFL games for FOX and the San Jose Sharks as a sideline reporter. Additionally, Kuiper worked on a variety of collegiate projects for NBC Sports Bay Area and the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

