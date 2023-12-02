NlL star Olivia Dunne's winter styles break the internet shortly after Sports Illustrated's rookie of the year photoshoot

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoys a huge following on social media, boasting $4.5 million followers on Instagram. Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in NIL earnings and often posts stylish outfits from many fashion brands.

Recently, the gymnast took to TikTok to flaunt her winter outfits, which went viral in no time. She was seen wearing Vuori coats in mirror selfie photos. Livvy has fashionable puffer jackets, comfortable sherpa shackets and stylish long-line winter coats to combat the cold.

Her post received more than 300,000 views, with thousands of likes and comments pouring in.

"The one I need to keep me warm," Dunne captioned the post.

Olivia Dunne posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue

Dunne sent shockwaves through the internet earlier this year by posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The association is set to continue in 2024 as well, with Dunne officially earning the title of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the forthcoming 60th-anniversary issue. She will join the likes of previous honorees such as Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski.

Olivia Dunne is dating Paul Skenes

Since their time at LSU, the couple has regularly made headlines and the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher confirmed their relationship. Dunne is often spotted enjoying games when her beau takes the mound.

They met at Louisiana State University, where Dunne is well-known as a skilled gymnast and the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA. Meanwhile, Skenes guided the baseball team to victory in the 2023 College World Series.

During an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes, who joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in August, discussed his relationship with the popular gymnast.

"I do wish she (Olivia Dunne) could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it," Paul Skenes said.

"It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her," he added.

Skenes was picked as the first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

With both of them already accomplishing so much in their youth, it remains to be seen how they navigate their relationship, taking one step forward while managing their professional ambitions.

