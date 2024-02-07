No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday's $72,120 Ram 1500 TRX, a pinnacle of technological innovation in pickup trucks

MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, was drafted first overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft. He's the son of former MLB seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday.

Recently, the Orioles prospect took to Instagram to share his black-hued Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck that he missed so much. The truck is as elegant as it comes and is the pinnacle of technological innovation in pickup trucks.

"How I've missed you," Holliday wrote in his story.

Jackson Holliday's Instagram Story

According to Car and Driver, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX starts at $72,120 and goes up to $90,265.

The concept truck has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It's an all-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

TRX can catch up to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and reach 110 mph in 12.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest pickup trucks available on the market.

Jackson Holliday earns spring training invite

After winning 101 games and winning the AL East division, the Orioles would like to continue their momentum in 2024, and there could be some action from the 2022 No. 1 overall pick.

On Tuesday, the Orioles announced that they had invited 20 non-roster players to spring training in Sarasota, Fla. Jackson Holliday is on the list, which comprises six right-handed pitchers, five left-handed pitchers, five catchers, three infielders and one outfielder, per MLB.

Holliday slashed .429/.556/.500 in 16 games at the Orioles' 2023 spring camp but only stayed for a few weeks before being sent to Minor League camp. This year, he will be regarded "not like a prospect," but as "a guy trying to make the team," according to O's general manager Mike Elias.

According to the GM, if all goes right, Holliday might be on the Opening Day roster of the Orioles. Joining him are five prospects from the MLB's Top 100 list. It remains to be seen if Holliday displays fireworks in spring training and earns a call to play in the majors.

