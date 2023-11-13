No alcohol, bulletproof coffee, and turmeric shots: Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's secret to perfect nutrition

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, who excels at all baseball aspects, follows a strict diet and exercise regime in order to keep his body strong, healthy, and in top condition.

As reported by Fitness Clone, Harper eats super clean. He chooses non-GMO, organic foods and takes more lean protein, eggs, vegetables, and fresh fruit. As allergenic foods slow him down, he stays away from dairy and gluten. The same is true for processed foods.

Harper abstains from consuming alcohol. Additionally, he avoids caffeine for the most part of the year. However, during the baseball season, he occasionally drinks bulletproof coffee. He always has a lot of water in his diet. Some of his other favorite drinks are kombucha, turmeric shots, and fresh juices.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce Harper's exercise regime

Bryce Harper has a detailed and effective training regimen. It might not be appropriate for every individual, but it's an excellent illustration of the kind of training a Major League Baseball player needs in order to flourish in their game.

Stretching, a 45-minute whole-body workout, heavyweight lifts, squats, bench presses, deadlifts, yoga, Pilates, and running are all part of Harper's regimen.

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Seven

He stays off social media to maintain mental clarity but occasionally posts pictures and videos of his workouts on Instagram.

Four times a week, Bryce Harper rises early to work out with his team. He might even work out for longer than two hours on leg days. He works out with weights three times a week, beginning with 10 minutes of cardio to warm up (heavyweights, plyometrics, exercise ball, etc.).

"Love/hate relationship with Pilates! Always gets me feeling right though. Happy Tuesday they said!"

Harper, one of the most highly anticipated draft prospects in recent memory, is known as a 'five-tool player'. After his sophomore year, he transferred from Las Vegas High School to the College of Southern Nevada, where he was named the 2010 Golden Spikes Award winner.

In the 2010 MLB draft, Harper was chosen by the Washington Nationals as the first overall pick. 2012 saw his MLB debut with the team as a 19-year-old. Harper made history as the youngest position player to be picked for an All-Star Game when he was chosen for the 2012 edition.