North Carolina vs Southeast Little League Softball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time and TV details

The Little League Softball World Series is poised to take center stage, showcasing the sport to wrap off the summer and giving the youngsters a chance to shine as MLB pennant battles are in full force. There will be 12 teams competing for the title in the Little League Softball World Series of 2023. For the second year in a straight, it features four overseas teams and eight American clubs.

The 48th Little League Softball World Series will take place in North Carolina and feature some of the top young athletes in the world.

The North Carolina vs. Southeast match will be televised live beginning at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Through FuboTV, fans from other locations may view the game.

Twelve teams, eight from the United States and four from abroad, are set to compete at Stallings Stadium in Elm Street Park in Greenville, North Carolina, with the aim of making history once again.

Schedule and Results for the Little League Softball World Series

Here is a list of teams in the 2023 competition.

Sunday, August 6

Latin America 11, Canada 9, North Carolina 5, Central 0 , South West 6, New England 11, Europe-Africa 1, and the Southeast 1

Monday, August 7

Mid-Atlantic 6, New England 5, Latin America 4, Northwest 2 North Carolina 10, Asia-Pacific 0

Tuesday, August 8

West is eliminated when Central wins 4 to 0.

Canada is outnumbered by New England (12 to 9)

Northwest 5, Europe-Africa 9, (Northwest eliminated)

Southeast 4, Asia-Pacific 2, Asia-Pacific 0 (Asia-Pacific discarded)

Wednesday, August 9

Europe-Africa 5; New England 9 (Europe-Africa eliminated)

Southeast defeats Central 16 to 1 (Central is ejected)