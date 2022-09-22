"Not a record we want" "Teams have been trying to kill them all year" - New York Mets fans angry as team sets record for most batters hit by pitch in a single season

During today's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets set a single-season record for most batters hit by pitches. Through 151 games, the Mets have been hit by pitches a whopping 106 separate times. This breaks a record that was set just last year by the Cincinnati Reds at 105.

SNY @SNYtv 106.



The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. 106.The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. https://t.co/AJAaDFBqPo

The Mets being hit by opposing pitchers has somewhat been a narrative of their season. Multiple players in the Mets squad have spoken out about this in a negative manner. This includes manager Buck Showalter, who has said time and time again that this should not be happening at this level.

AMD @sta306 @SNYtv Why does he always look angry @SNYtv Why does he always look angry

Sean ☯️♒️ BLM @strykr126 twitter.com/snytv/status/1… SNY @SNYtv 106.



The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. 106.The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. https://t.co/AJAaDFBqPo Teams have been trying to kill them all year. Teams have been trying to kill them all year. 😒 twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Perhaps no one on the New York Mets has had a worse experience than outfielder Mark Canha. Canha has been hit by a total of 24 pitches this season, which is among the most in the league. He also led all of Major League Baseball in HBPs last season with 27, so maybe it is something specific to him?

boof @_boof___ SNY @SNYtv 106.



The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. 106.The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. https://t.co/AJAaDFBqPo Crazy that this will be the only thing the 2022 Mets are remembered for twitter.com/snytv/status/1… Crazy that this will be the only thing the 2022 Mets are remembered for twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

None of these seem to be intentional, rather just a lack of control from the opposing pitchers. Some argue that since we are in an age of pitching velocity, pitchers have less control than ever.

pauls nyc via FLA🕆🇺🇸 @pauls_nyc

This is not a record any team or athlete wants to set ... Buck got the ball ... SNY @SNYtv 106.



The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. 106.The Mets have set the Major League record for most HBPs in a season. https://t.co/AJAaDFBqPo I thought these pitchers were professional and should be able to get the ball over the damn plate ...This is not a record any team or athlete wants to set ... Buck got the ball ... twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1… I thought these pitchers were professional and should be able to get the ball over the damn plate ... This is not a record any team or athlete wants to set ... Buck got the ball ... twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1…

Nevertheless, this hasn't hindered the New York Mets' success at all this season. The team currently has a record of 95-56, which is first in the National League East. They also just clinched their first playoff berth in six seasons. However, with the Atlanta Braves just two games behind, the NL East is still in play.

Will the New York Mets hold on to their division lead during these final games?

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

At the start of the season, the NL East seemed like an afterthought as the Mets appeared to run away with the division.

However, this is far from the case now, with the Atlanta Braves closing in on the Mets' division lead. During the second half of the season, the Braves have been red hot and gained a lot of ground in the NL East. Both teams have over 90 wins and have clinched playoff berths, but who will clinch the division?

The two teams are set to play each other in one of the last series of the 2022 regular season. It is likely that this series will bring the outcome of the NL East with it. If the New York Mets do hang on, it will be their first division title since 2015.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far