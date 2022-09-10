"Ohtani is 2 in this list and in MVP voting" "Bichette Underrated AF" - MLB Twitter reacts to newly released Hitter Power Rankings for September

MLB’s Hitter Power Rankings are now out for the month of September. With less than a month remaining until the playoffs, the list features a few big movers besides the usual suspects.

Season-long excellence is what matters the most, but this list primarily focuses on recent performances. The latest rankings also feature four first-timers.

American League MVP favorites Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead the way at No. 1 and 2.

This is the fifth time that Judge has claimed the No. 1 spot this season. No other player has done it more than once. His MLB-leading 55 home runs and 118 RBIs places him head and shoulders above the rest

For Ohtani, this is only his second appearance in the top 10 of the MLB Hitter Power Rankings this year. Over his last nine games, the two-way phenom has slugged .868 with six homers.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has been on a tear of late, which sees him in third place this month.

Since the calendar flipped to September, he has gone 16-for-31 (.516) with five homers and 14 RBIs in seven games.

MLB Hitter Power Rankings - Best of the Rest for September

Mookie Betts and Mike Trout rounded off the top five for September. Betts has taken things up a notch, averaging .314/.364/.664 with 10 homers in 34 games since Aug. 1st. Trout, on the other hand, has slashed .310/.364/.676 with eight homers since returning to action on Aug. 19th.

National League MVP frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt topped the last edition of these rankings. However, a lackluster couple of weeks sees him drop to sixth position. Goldie remains very much on course for the NL’s first Triple Crown since 1937.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career, coming in at seventh place. He continues to push for the first batting title of his career. Heading into Thursday’s series-finale against the Rays, Bogaerts (.315) edged past the Twins’ Luis Arraez (.314).

Braves rookie Michael Harris II is on fire and makes the cut at No. 8. Harris has been making statements ever since making his Major League debut. However, this is the first time that the 21-year-old has made the top 10.

Harris has slashed .465/.489/.721 over his last 11 games. He is battling teammate Spencer Strider for NL Rookie of the Year.

Padres star Manny Machado dropped to ninth, having ranked sixth last time. An unceremonious September is responsible for the drop, but his August OPS of 1.011 sees him remain in the top 10.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe wrapped up the rankings, breaking into the top 10 for the first time just like Bogaerts.

Entering Thursday, only Judge and Goldie had a second-half OPS higher than Lowe (1.072).

