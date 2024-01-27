LSU stars Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese & Jayden Daniels set to entertain fans in Amazon Prime's latest docuseries

When it comes to Louisiana State University athletics, Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese are two names which cannot be ignored. Now, the pair will further their fame by featuring in a brand new documentary.

"The Money Game" is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime in the coming months, although an official release date has not been set. The focus of the documentary will be the incredible financial gain witnessed by both young stars after the NCAA's 2021 rule change that allowed student athletes to gain income from their "name, image and likeness."

"LSU’s Angel Reese & Olivia Dunne are setting the standard for athletes in women’s sports capitalizing on NIL deals!" - Hannah Dick

Olivia Dunne, 21, is a gymnast for LSU. In 2020, she began posting videos of her routines on TikTok. Since then, her following has ballooned to over 12.7 million on the video-sharing platform. Reese, who plays basketball for LSU, has two million Instagram followers, and has an estimated NIL net worth of $1 million according to sources.

Additionally, the Prime documentary will profile male LSU football star Jayden Daniels, and Reese's teammate Flau'jae Johnson. Despite all being in their early 20s, these young stars have become millionaires on account of the rule change.

The documentary will profile the ups and downs faced by each throughout the 2023-2024 LSU season. Former Boston Celtics basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will be producing the series alongside Campfire Studios and Axios.

"Olivia Dunne is dating the MLB 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - Examiners Club

Although she was already massively popular, Olivia Dunne's cache among baseball fans increased furthe this summer after she announced her relationship with pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes, an LSU grad, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Olivia Dunne and her schoolmates to serve as interesting vehicles to examine NIL

Just a few short years ago, it would have been unthinkable for many to see young amateur athletes out-earn their big-league counterparts. With the prime series set to examine the way these youngsters are dealing with fame and fortune, the psychological revelations will be nothing short of intriguing.

As for Dunne, Angel Reese and the others, their careers are only getting started. Undoubtedly, each have long and rewarding careers awaiting them, and this is likely only be the very beginning.

