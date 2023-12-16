Olivia Dunne autographed leotards fly off shelves at Leaf Trading Cards, limited stock vanishes in a flash

Olivia Dunne is a varsity gymnast who is currently in her final year of studies at Louisiana State University. Although the 21-year-old does all she can to live a normal life, fame has gotten in the way of that.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, Dunne began posting videos of her various routines on social media. It was not long before her popularity exploded, and millions began to subscribe. Now, Dunne boasts over 10 million followers across her various social media platforms.

On Dec. 15, Leaf Trading Cards announced a partnership with the gymnastics starlet. Under the agreement, Leaf would be selling autographed leotards used by Dunne on their mobile store for $129 each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Olivia Dunne Autographed LSU Purple & Black Leotards" - Leaf Trading Cards

Within 24 hours, the leotards were completely sold out, speaking volumes about Dunne's overwhelming popularity. Fans could hardly wait to get their hands on clothing worn by one of the most famous people in America today.

Currently, the third-highest valued college athlete in the country, Olivia Dunne, has become fabulously wealthy after a 2021 NCAA rule change that began allowing student-athletes to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness. Moreover, the New Jersey native revealed that she was given $50,000 in 2023 for sharing a single social media endorsement.

Earlier this year, Dunne announced her relationship with Paul Skenes. Skenes graduated from LSU after posting a 12-2 record and 1.69 ERA in his senior year. At the 2023 MLB entry draft in June, Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection.

Expand Tweet

"Olivia Dunne is dating the MLB 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - Daily Loud

Although Olivia Dunne has benefited enormously from her social media fame, it has not come without associated costs. Dunne has claimed that she now requires a full-time security detail and does not attend in-person classes any longer, citing concerns for her safety.

Olivia Dunne's leotard drama speaks to the entrenched nature of her fame

By leveraging platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Dunne has become a modern celebrity without ever having to alter her own schedule. The lightning-quick sale of her leotards shows us that Dunne is only getting started. Set to graduate from LSU next year, there is no telling what heights she and her boyfriend Paul Skenes will reach in their respective careers by the end of 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.