Angel Reese, a great in women's basketball for LSU, and Olivia Dunne, a star in gymnastics, are currently on the Sports Illustrated cover. The two female college athletes will be featured in the October issue of the magazine, called "The Money Issue."

Led by Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, LSU is setting the standard for athletes in women’s sports capitalizing on NIL deals. Stephanie Apstein on the women’s program ruling the new college sports economy, in SI’s ‘The Money Issue’ (link in SI's bio) - sportsillustrated

Olivia Dunne, who is dating MLB prospect Paul Skenes, who recently got a historic contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, was ecstatic and couldn't hold back her enthusiasm. Her social media posts include:

"Somebody, pinch me."

According to the On3 NIL 100 list, both women have NIL deals valued at over $1.5 million. Since winning the NCAA tournament, Reese has a market value of $1.7 million, while Dunne is worth $3.2 million.

Both women were previously featured in the magazine as part of its swimsuit edition before sharing the cover. The May issue included a story on Dunne and Reese.

All about Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and social media influencer, was observed cheering on the former LSU pitcher at his minor league debut. Paul Skenes, who signed a historic contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced that he is dating Dunne in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2023.

Paul made this comment in relation to how difficult it was for the couple to go anywhere without having a lot of support from their fans and following.

"I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her,"

The two became acquainted at Louisiana State University. Dunne is the highest-paid NCAA female athlete and is regarded as a gifted gymnast at her school. The baseball club won the 2023 College World Series under Skenes' direction.

Dunne was spotted supporting Skenes as he made his Single-A debut with the Bradenton Marauders.