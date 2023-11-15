Olivia Dunne hints at 'Big Boy' craving with latest viral lipsync on TikTok

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne may be the most famous 20-something in America. Although her fame started out in completely different confines, Dunne is now one of the most viewed people on the internet.

Dunne, who turned 21 in October, first began posting videos of her gymnastics routine on TikTok and Instagram during the COVID pandemic of 2020. With the entire country locked at home, it was not long before hundreds of thousands had seen her video.

By 2023, Olivia Dunne had amassed some 10 million followers across her various social media accounts, including significantly more followers on TikTok than even Beyonce. The New Jersey native was quickly becoming a superstar.

"Olivia Dunne poses for a photo with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and MLB prospect boyfriend Paul Skenes at Fred's Bar near LSU campus" - Daily Mail Online

In the summer of 2023, Dunne revealed that she was in a relationship with pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes graduated LSU this year after posting a 12-2 record to compliment a 1.69 ERA across 19 starts. The 6-foot-6 pitching ace was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in this year's MLB Entry Draft.

In a recent TikTok video, Dunne made veiled reference to Skenes. The video, posted on Tuesday, featured Olivia Dunne dancing to "Big Boy" by Keke Palmer, SZA, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson. Furthermore, Dunne sang the lyrics "I need a big boy. I want a big boy."

Many believe this was a reference to Skenes, especially as Dunne claimed that it was "that time of the year again, cuffing season", refering to a coloqual term for autumnal romance.

The beneficiary of a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed student athletes to gain financial rewards from their likeness, Olivia Dunne has become fabulously wealthy. Though she has not yet graduated, Dunne was reportedly paid $500,000 for a single Instagram post earlier this year.

Flirtation is the name of the game Olivia Dunne

Somewhere along the line, Dunne realized that posting flirtatious videos has a broader appeal than gymnastic routines. This was also evidenced by an additional flirty post taken at a New York Yankees home game in the Bronx this past summer. Unfortunately for the young star, her fame has come at a price, as she has claimed she has to travel with security and no longer attends in-person classes. At least she has a "big boy" to protect her now.