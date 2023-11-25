Olivia Dunne's East Coast personality shines through as LSU gymnast hits home with New Jersey accent in TikTok video

At just 21 years of age, Olivia Dunne is already one of the premier social media influencers in the United States. Recently, the star revealed that she is not shy to evoke her roots.

A gymnast for LSU, Dunne first rose to prominence in 2020 during the COVID lockdown. Although she began innocuously posting videos of her routines on TikTok and Instagram, the young starlet's content began to diversify as she gained an increasing amount of followers.

In a recent post on TikTok, Dunne addressed her New Jersey roots to her millions of followers. In a clip that made fun of the typical accent of her home state, Olivia Dunne revealed she might be tired of her southern classmates at LSU asking her to say "coffee".

TikTok / Livvy Dunne

Earlier this year, Dunne announced that she was in a relationship with MLB prospect Paul Skenes. Skenes graduated LSU this year after posting a 1.92 ERA as a senior. The 6-foot-6 pitcher was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in June of 2023.

In a relatively short period of time, Olivia Dunne witnessed herself become one of the most noticeable pop culture icons in recent times. The fame, however, has come with downsides. Dunne has claimed that she travels with a security detail, and no longer attends in-person classes, citing safety concerns.

The fame has also brought a lot of benefit to Olivia Dunne, especially financially. In 2023, it was unveiled that Dunne had received a $500,000 payment for making a single social media post. The social media sensation was also the beneficiary of a 2021 NCAA rule change that saw athletes allowed to earn money from their name and likeness.

"Olivia Dunne is dating the MLB 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - Daily Loud

While Dunne makes her home in Louisiana, her family remains in New Jersey. Having grown up as a casual New York Yankees fan, Dunne is now closer to taking in some MLB action like never before on account of her high-profile relationship with Paul Skenes.

Olivia Dunne knows how to poke fun at herself

When someone has as large a following as Dunne has, one can find themselves blinded by negativity. In a creative manner, Dunne has found a way to convert the jokes that have been made at her expense into content. Among many others, this is a prime reason why she has become so successful.

