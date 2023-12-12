Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok unveils unexpected third celebrity lookalike alongside Zendaya and Cara Delevingne

Olivia Dunne has quickly become one of America's biggest social media stars. With millions viewing her content every day, many have drawn comparisons to others in the pop culture world.

Some of the others that Dunne has been compared to include singer Zendaya and actress Cara Delavigne. However, after another recent post, another look-a-like has entered the discussion.

In a recent TikTok video, Dunne asked an application to name her top three "look-alikes." After listing Delavigne and Zendaya, the program put forth an interesting pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To Olivia Dunne's surprise, the other name belonged to British actress Emilia Clarke. Some sixteen years older than Dunne, Clarke is known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones from 2011 until 2019. Like Dunne, Clarke has been lauded for her affable persona.

2023 has been a big year for Dunne. During the summer, she announced her relationship with LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. After winning the College World Series this year, Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall selection in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft.

Moreover, Olivia Dunne has only seen her fame and influence grow even more. This year, it was revealed that the New Jersey native was paid some $50,000 for a single social media post.

Expand Tweet

"Top MLB draft pick Paul Skenes has confirmed rumors that he and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, one of the highest-earning college athletes in the country, are in a relationship" - WBRZ News

Olivia Dunne can thank a 2021 NCAA rule change that made it possible for college athletes to gain income from their name, image and likeness. Dunne, who grew up watching the New York Yankees, is a varsity cheerleader and is considered to be an amateur athlete under NCAA rules.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have a big 2024 ahead

The young and dynamic power couple have big things on the horizon next year. With Dunne set to receive her LSU degree in communications in the spring, Paul Skenes may finally get the ball in a possible MLB debut.

Although the internet can compare to no end, there is no doubt that Olivia Dunne is one of a kind. 2024 should be a big year in the careers of both Dunne and Skenes and it will be interesting to see what it brings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.