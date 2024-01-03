Olivia Dunne spellbounds with competitive fire, lays down a fierce warning to LSU rivals

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the highest-earning NIL athletes across college sports, and there is a reason for that. When it comes to competing, Dunne is among the fiercest.

Recently, the gymnast took to Instagram and shared a post about her pole vault training. She also sent out a clear message, saying:

"There is business to be stood on," Dunne said in her post's caption.

Dunne, who couldn't hit the mark in the 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, is seeking a bounce-back year with her team, the LSU Tigers. She missed the 2023 season due to injuries such as two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg. However, she is ready to roar in the upcoming season.

Olivia Dunne previously represented Team USA in 2017 before turning senior. She joined the LSU Tigers in 2020 and led LSU to the SEC championship after scoring 9.9 on uneven bars. She continued her form in the NCAA championship finals, but her team couldn't qualify for the finals.

A bit about Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes

The LSU gymnast is dating Paul Skenes, who was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 draft.

Skenes also inked a record $9.2 million signing bonus and surpassed the previous best of $8.2 million, held by Spencer Torkelson, who signed for $8.4 million with the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

Skenes started off his baseball career with the Air Force Falcons and was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in his first season. However, he entered the NCAA transfer portal after his sophomore season and was admitted to Louisiana State University (LSU) to play for the LSU Tigers. There, he met his partner, Olivia Dunne.

Skenes received the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy after the 2023 season. LSU won the College World Series in 2023, and Skenes was voted the Most Outstanding Player.

