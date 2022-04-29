On this day in history, an MLB superstar made his debut at 19; Looking back at the reigning NL MVP's career

At 19 years old, Bryce Harper made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers on this day ten years ago. Harper's career has been a joy to watch unfold since then.

Bryce Harper, a 19-year-old who was selected first overall in the 2010 Draft, made his Major League debut at the Dodger Stadium. The first pitcher Harper faced that night was Chad Billingsley of the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11, 4.21 ERA in 2012).

Harper played with the Nationals for seven seasons, participated in six All-Star Games, and won the 2015 National League MVP award at 22.

He left Washington Nationals to join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies, the most costly contract in the franchise's history.

The number Harper wore with the Nationals (34) was being considered for retirement by the Phillies in honor of the late Roy Halladay. So, Harper selected No. 3 with the team.

Harper, who is now in his fourth season with the Phillies, has scored 270 homers, 114 stolen bases, 839 walks, a Rookie-of-the-Year award, six All-Star selections, and two MVP awards.

Highlights of Bryce Harper's MLB career?

Here are some of the most notable achievements of Bryce Harper's MLB career:

Became Baseball America High School Player of the Year in 2009.

Received the Golden Spikes Award in 2010.

Received SWAC Player of the Year in 2010.

Became the National League Rookie of the Year in 2012.

Selected for the All-Star Game six times; in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Became ESPN Major League Baseball Person of the Year in 2015.

Became NL Most Valuable Player twice, in 2015 and 2021. With the Phillies, he won his second NL MVP title in 2021.

Received NL Hank Aaron Award two times, in 2015 and 2021.

Received Silver Slugger Award in 2015 and 2021.

Indeed, it has been a storied career for Harper. Hopefully, there is more to come from him in coming years.

