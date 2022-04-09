On this day: Shohei Ohtani becomes the first pitcher in over 100 years to homer while batting second

Shohei Ohtani has a history of making history.

Ohtani is already the league's most interesting player, breaking records both as a pitcher and a hitter.

Just last night he became the first player to throw his team's first pitch of the season and face the first pitch as a hitter. And one year ago today, Ohtani became the first pitcher in over 100 years to homer while batting second.

High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats 1 year ago today, Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher to homer from the #2 spot in the batting order in over 100 years--one of many "firsts" or "first time in forever" Ohtani-san achieved last year.

"1 year ago today, Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher to homer from the #2 spot in the batting order in over 100 years--one of many "firsts" or "first time in forever" Ohtani-san achieved last year." -@HighHeatStats

Shohei Ohtani went on to achieve many firsts last year and became the best player in baseball. It seemed like every day he was achieving a new feat as a pitcher and hitter.

Ohtani made his season debut yesterday in the Angels' 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Shohei Ohtani's final line pitching: 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 51 strikes on 80 pitches. His fastball has been 98-100 with significant cut all night. Curve was excellent, too.



And now he still gets to hit because the Shohei Ohtani Rule is awesome. Shohei Ohtani’s final line pitching: 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 51 strikes on 80 pitches. His fastball has been 98-100 with significant cut all night. Curve was excellent, too. And now he still gets to hit because the Shohei Ohtani Rule is awesome.

"Shohei Ohtani’s final line pitching: 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 51 strikes on 80 pitches. His fastball has been 98-100 with significant cut all night. Curve was excellent, too. And now he still gets to hit because the Shohei Ohtani Rule is awesome." @JeffPassan

Shohei Ohtani's Emergence

Ohtani made international headlines in 2021. It was his first fully healthy season in the Major Leagues and fans finally got to see what the hype was all about. Ohtani went on to hit .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs and added 26 steals. On the mound, he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts. He went on to win his first MVP Award and be named the best player in baseball.

As the season goes on, we will see Ohtani break more records and there be more On This Days involving Shohei.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments cannot be taken lightly. He is doing things that we have not seen since the likes of Babe Ruth. The difference is Babe Ruth transitioned to solely being a hitter after a handful of seasons of pitching and hitting.

Ohtani is arguably the most interesting man in sports. People cannot take their eyes off him and for good reason.

Ohtani is due for another big season in 2022. If he stays healthy on the mound and plate, we might as well give him his second American League MVP Award now.

