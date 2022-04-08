"I would choose home run" - Shohei Ohtani confesses he would prefer a scoring hit over strikeout, considers himself a pioneer for future pitcher-sluggers

Shohei Ohtani may be the most interesting man in sports. The Japanese superstar shot onto the baseball scene as a hitter and pitcher, the likes of which we have not seen since Babe Ruth.

Ohtani recently did an interview with "TIME" magazine and was asked whether he would rather strike out a batter or hit a home run. He responded:

"I would choose home run." - Shohei Ohtani

He went on to explain that hitting a home run is less likely than striking out a batter, so he would rather hit a home run.

Ohtani's teammates enjoy his comraderie. They say he has an uncanny ability to pull the perfect English word at just the right moment and can do spot-on imitations of fellow players.

Shohei Ohtani's background

Shohei Ohtani grew up in northern Japan and was a top high school baseball player. He could throw 99 miles per hour when he was just 18.

Ohtani originally wanted to play in the MLB out of high school but was drafted by Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball (the highest league in Japan).

Ohtani played for the Nippon-Ham Fighters from 2013-2017 and was a star. He was a five-time NPB All-Star, one-time Pacific League MVP, one-time Japan Series Champion, one-time ERA leader, and he won a handful of other awards.

Ohtani decided to make the transition to the Major Leagues after the 2017 season. A bidding war ensued, and he signed with the Los Angeles Angels. His rookie season in the MLB was short, and he only made ten starts on the mound. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA. At the plate, he hit .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 104 games.

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2018 season, but he was still used as a hitter in 2019. He hit . 286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs.

Things got a lot more interesting after 2019. In the COVID-19 shortened MLB season, Ohtani struggled a lot. He made two starts but was shut down after that. At the plate, he hit .190 with seven home runs in 43 games. People were starting to doubt his ability, but then came 2021.

In 2021, Shohei Ohtani was the best player in baseball. He won the American League MVP award and was named to his first All-Star team.

The expectations are as high as ever for Ohtani, but this is nothing new for him.

