"One of my favorite nights in baseball" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez dazzles as he presents Golden Glove Awards 2023, recognizing baseball's finest

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez enjoyed one of his favorite nights in baseball. The Hall of Famer looked stunning in a black suit as he presented the Golden Gloves Awards

Rodriguez posted pictures from the ceremony night and also congratulated players, who won. He shared numerous anecdotes about his night on social media.

A-Rod signed handouts and baseballs and spoke with a number of potential players, including Anthony Volpe, a rookie for the Yankees who won the Gold Glove for shortstop.

"One of my favorite nights in baseball! It was an honor to present at this year’s Golden Glove Awards. Congratulations to @kebryan_hayes and Matt Chapman, both elite defenders and class act guys. #goldengloves," he wrote on Instagram.

Rodriguez was a Major League Baseball (MLB) player for the Texas Rangers (2001–2003), Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), and New York Yankees (2004–2013, 2015–2016) for 22 seasons. He is the chairman of Presidente Beer in addition to serving as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp.

The Hall of Famer also owns a portion of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association.

Rodriguez, who is regarded as one of the all-time great baseball players, was one of the sport's most highly-touted talents when he started his professional career.

Alex Rodriguez is a 2X Golden Glove Award winner

Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to accomplish all of those achievements with a career batting average of.295 and over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, over 3,000 hits, and over 300 stolen bases.

In addition, he was a 14-time All-Star and the recipient of two Gold Glove Awards, ten Silver Slugger Awards, and three American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards. In addition to this, Rodriguez owns the career grand slam record.