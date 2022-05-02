Only 4 active MLB players with 2700 strikeouts or more featuring Clayton Kershaw 

Clayton Kershaw just surpassed Los Angeles Dodgers legend Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in franchise history. Kershaw surpassed 2,700 strikeouts last night and only three other active pitchers have accomplished this feat. Where does Kershaw rank in strikeouts for active MLB players?

Let's take a look at four active MLB players with at least 2,700 strikeouts, featuring Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Active MLB pitchers with at least 2,700 strikeouts, featuring Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw salutes the crowd after his historic night.

#4 Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kershaw comes in at number four on the active strikeout list. Kershaw currently has 2,700 strikeouts and is the youngest pitcher on the list. Since coming into the league in 2008, Kershaw has had nine seasons of 185 or more strikeouts.

Kershaw's best strikeout season came in 2015 when he struck out a league-leading 301 batters. Watch Kershaw mow down the Minnesota Twins lineup earlier this season, going seven perfect innings and striking out 13 batters.

#3 Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke pitches during a Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox game earlier this season.

Zack Greinke comes in third on the active strikeout list. The 38-year-old is in his 19th season in the MLB and is approaching the 3,000 strikeout milestone. Greinke currently has 2,815 strikeouts for his career and has been one of the best strikeout pitchers of his generation.

Since coming into the league in 2004, Greinke has compiled 10 seasons of 180 or more strikeouts. Greinke will look to build on his impressive stats this season with the Kansas City Royals.

#2 Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

Justin Verlander is second on the career strikeout list at 3,041 strikeouts. The future Hall of Famer is back after missing much of the past two seasons with arm injuries. Since his rookie season in 2006, Verlander has had nine seasons of 200 strikeouts or more.

Throughout Verlander's career, he has had plenty of dominating performances. Here, watch Verlander strike out 15 batters in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.

#1 Max Scherzer, New York Mets

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets

Max Scherzer tops the active strikeouts list. Scherzer has 3,053 strikeouts for his career and is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, despite being 37 years old.

In his career, Scherzer has had at least 174 strikeouts in every full season he has pitched. Scherzer's best stretch of strikeouts came from 2016-2018 where he led the league in strikeouts every season. Watch Scherzer strike out 20 batters back in 2016.

That is the end of the list of active players with at least 2,700 strikeouts. Who will be the next to join the list? For more updates and information, go to the Sportskeeda baseball page.

