The Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals meet for the final time this season with the Nats leading the regular season series 4-1. They took the first two games of the current series on the road to Baltimore and will be looking to inflict a series sweep on their opponents.

The Orioles (15-29) couldn't have expected a worse start to the season. They dismissed manager Brandon Hyde and are looking to improve from their rock bottom placement in the AL East standings, an unfamiliar sight in recent years. Meanwhile, the Nationals (20-27) have problems of their own and are fourth in the NL East.

Orioles vs. Nationals Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Date & Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 1:35 p.m. ET

Money Line: -173 Orioles

Over/Under: Under 9.5 runs

Weather: Sunny, 74 degrees F, no chane of precipitation, 15 mph wind L-R

Orioles vs. Nationals Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Orioles

Jordan Westburg: 10 Day IL (Hamstring),

Gary Sánchez: 10 Day IL (Wrist),

Andrew Kittredge: 15 Day IL (Knee),

Cody Poteet: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Colton Cowser: 60 Day IL (Thumb),

Albert Suarez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Kyle Bradish: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Grayson Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Tyler Wells: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Nationals

Andres Chaparro: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Paul DeJong: 10 Day IL (Face),

Orlando Ribalta: 15 Day IL (Biceps),

Derek Law: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Mason Thompson: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Orioles

2B J. Holliday [L]

1B R. Mountcastle [R]

SS G. Henderson [L]

C A. Rutschman [S]

DH Ryan O'Hearn [L]

RF T. O'Neill [R]

CF C. Mullins [L]

LF R. Laureano [R]

3B Ramon Urias [R]

Nationals

SS CJ Abrams [L]

LF James Wood [L]

1B N. Lowe [L]

C Keibert Ruiz [S]

2B Luis Garcia [L]

DH Josh Bell [S]

RF Dylan Crews [R]

3B Jose Tena [L]

CF Jacob Young [R]

Orioles vs. Nationals Game 3: Prediction and Picks

Zach Eflin (3-1, 3.13 ERA) for the Orioles faces Michael Soroka (0-2, 6.43 ERA) of the Nationals. The starting pitching matchup seems to favour Baltimore as an experienced Eflin should continue his strong form. Soroka's all three outings have ended in a loss for his team.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 8 home runs and 25 RBIs, while Ryan O'Hearn leads with a .294 average. Jackson Holliday is on a four-game hit streak and has 3 extra base hits and 4 RBIs in his last five. Meanwhile, for the Nats James Wood is the power hitting leader with 12 home runs so far and Nathaniel Lowe has a team-leading 33 RBIs.

Prediction: Orioles 4, Nationals 3

Picks: Orioles -173, Under 9.5 runs

