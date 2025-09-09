Orioles vs. Pirates: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 9, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles are set to continue their home stretch for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams are last in their respective divisions, out of contention for the playoffs, and so just looking to end their regular season on a high.
The Orioles (66-77) are on a roll, winning 5 of their last 6 games. It has been an incredible turnaround for Maryland's team, which had dropped 9 of its previous 11 games.
The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Pirates (64-80) over the weekend. They had compiled 5 wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox before that series.
Orioles vs. Pirates Game 1: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET at Orioles Park at Camden Yards
Money Line: Orioles -158, Pirates +132
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 74 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 8 mph R-L
Orioles vs. Pirates Game 1: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Orioles
- Jordan Westburg: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Tyler O’Neill: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Adley Rutschman: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Colin Selby: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Felix Bautista: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Scott Blewett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Zach Eflin: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Brandon Young: 60 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Gary Sánchez: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Samuel Basallo: day-to-day (Hand),
- Dean Kremer: day-to-day (Forearm)
Pirates
- Jack Suwinski: 10 Day IL (Groin),
- Ronny Simon: 10 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Orioles
- 2B J. Holliday L
- RF J. Jackson R
- SS G. Henderson L
- DH R. Mountcastle R
- CF C. Cowser L
- C S. Basallo L
- 3B E. Rivera R
- LF D. Beavers L
- 1B Coby Mayo R
Pirates
- SS Jared Triolo R
- 1B S. Horwitz L
- RF B. Reynolds S
- LF Tommy Pham R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- CF Oneil Cruz L
- C Henry Davis R
- 3B Cam Devanney R
Orioles vs. Pirates Game 1: Expert Picks and Prediction
Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows (2-4, 4.08 ERA) faces Baltimore's Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.60 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Burrows will make his return to the starting rotation after throwing in a bulk relief role in the previous two games. He has 2 earned runs in his last 14.0 innings. Bradish makes his third start of the season.
The Pirates have a better collective pitching staff (3.91 ERA), but the Orioles' lineup has scored 98 more runs than theirs all season. Moreover, the Pirates are known to be better hitters at home, leaving the O's at an advantage. Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds remain their most important at-bats, while Baltimore will rely on Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson.
Prediction: Orioles 5, Pirates 4
Picks: Orioles ML (-158), Under 8.5 runs