Orioles vs Rays: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 19, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in the fourth and final game of the series at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
At the moment, the Orioles are struggling and are at the bottom of the NL East with a 31-42 record. Tampa, meanwhile, has been solid, sitting in second place with a 41-33 record.
Let's look at the odds for the fixture and how the action might play out on the field.
Orioles vs Rays prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is veteran Charlie Morton, who has struggled to keep the runs down this season. At the moment, Morton is pitching with a 3-7 record, along with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
Offensively, Ryan O'Hearn, Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman have impressed for the Orioles of late.
For Tampa Bay, righty Drew Rasmussen makes his latest start. On paper, Rasmussen has fared significantly better than his counterpart, boasting a 6-4 record, along with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
At the plate, Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz are the players to keep an eye on for the hosts.
The hosts have been the better team over the course of the season and should clinch this four-game series with another win on Thursday.
Prediction: Baltimore Orioles 4, Tampa Bay Rays 5
Odds
Money Line: Baltimore Orioles +120, Tampa Bay Rays -141
Run Line: Orioles +1.5 (-172), Tampa Bay -1.5 (+129)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-156), Under 7.5 (+117)
Injury report
Orioles injuries:
- Jorge Mateo: 10-day IL (Elbow)
- Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (Shoulder)
- Ryan Mountcastle: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Cade Povich: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Albert Suarez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Bradish: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Cody Poteet: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Tyler Wells: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Tampa Bay injuries:
- Richie Palacios: 10-day IL (Knee)
- Hunter Bigge: 15-day IL (Lat)
- Manuel Rodriguez: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Ha-Seong Kim: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Shane McClanahan: 60-day IL (Tricep)
- Nathan Lavender: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Alex Faedo: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jonny Deluca: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert picks
With the pitching matchup firmly in their favor, the hosts should record another important win on Thursday, clinching the series and decreasing the gap at the top of the table.
Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -149
Run Line: Orioles +1.5 (-172)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-156)