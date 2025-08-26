Orioles vs. Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 26, 2025

Jarren Duran's three-run blast and strong collective pitching gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win in Game 1 against the Baltimore Orioles. They will like to continue the momentum in Game 2 on Tuesday as they look to secure their postseason position.
The Red Sox's 72-60 record places them second in the AL East and atop the AL Wild Card, while the Yankees are 0.5 games behind in both standings.
The Orioles are looking to make the best out of the remainder of the season, with a 60-71 record and last in the AL East.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Money Line: Red Sox -115, Orioles -105
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 79 degrees F, 4% precipitation, Wind 7 mph L-R
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Orioles
- Jordan Westburg: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Tyler O’Neill: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Adley Rutschman: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Scott Blewett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Colin Selby: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Brandon Young: 15 Day IL (Hamstring),
- Felix Bautista: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jorge Mateo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Albert Suarez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Kyle Bradish: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Zach Eflin: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Cody Poteet: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Grayson Rodriguez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tyler Wells: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Gary Sánchez: 60 Day IL (Knee)
Red Sox
- Rob Refsnyder: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Marcelo Mayer: 10 Day IL (Wrist),
- Wilyer Abreu: 10 Day IL (Calf),
- Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Justin Slaten: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL),
- Richard Fitts: day-to-day (Biceps)
Lineups
Orioles
- 2B J. Holliday L
- RF J. Jackson R
- SS G. Henderson L
- DH R. Mountcastle R
- CF C. Cowser L
- C S. Basallo L
- 1B Coby Mayo R
- LF D. Beavers L
- 3B V. Machin L
Red Sox
- RF R. Anthony L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- LF Jarren Duran L
- SS Trevor Story R
- 1B N. Lowe L
- DH M. Yoshida L
- CF C. Rafaela R
- 2B D. Hamilton L
- C C. Narvaez R
Orioles vs. Red Sox Game 2: Expert picks and Prediction
Kyle Bradish will make a return to MLB action 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Orioles starter has a 18-14, 3.56 ERA career record. He will go up against Red Sox's Lucas Giolito who has pitched to a 8-2, 3.72 ERA this season from 20 starts, returning from an injury himself.
Trevor Story, meanwhile, is the man in form for Boston, averaging .309 in 81 plate appearances in August, hitting 17 RBIs. Alex Bregman and Roman Anthony are non-qualified batters leading their average. Gunnar Henderson has been equally good in August for the Os, batting at .273 with 16 RBIs in 77 plate appearances.
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Orioles 4
Picks: Red Sox ML (-115), Under 9.0 runs