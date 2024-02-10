Ozzie Guillen Net Worth: Exploring career earnings of Venezuelan manager after 2024 Caribbean Series victory

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has just led his native team, Venezuela, to victory over arch-rivals, the Dominican Republic, in the 2024 Caribbean Series final. Playing at LoanDepot Park in Florida on Friday, Feb. 9, Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic 3-0.

Since the culmination of the Caribbean Series finale, Ozzie Guillen has been in the talks, as fans are discussing whether or not the former Marlins skipper could return to the big leagues as manager.

As a player, Guillen played from 1985 to 1999, raking in $23.5 million in career earnings. He then stepped into the managerial role with the White Sox, where he earned $2.5 million and also led the ballclub to their first World Series title in 2005 since they last won in 1917.

The immense success foreseen with Chicago saw him land a $10 million deal over four years with the Miami Marlins in 2010, but he was fired a year later due to frail decision-making during the season. Ozzie Guillen's total net worth is stipulated to be $18 million, per multiple sources.

Right fielder Ramon Flores, catcher Luis Torrens, and first baseman Leonardo Reginatto led Venezuela to a 6-2 victory against the Curacao Suns on Thursday, Feb. 8, to set up the summit clash against the Dominican Republic in Miami.

Guillen had some positive words about his unit ahead of the finale, and the team responded emphatically, as Venezuela claimed their eighth Caribbean Series title.

"I have a lot of confidence in my team. We've started to hit a bit better in the last few games and have had big hits. Today, we scored runs with two outs. We were looking at a very apathetic team in the early innings, and the lefty [Nelmerson Angela] did a tremendous job," Ozzie Guillen said after the semifinal win aginst Curacao Suns (via MLB.com).

Lax in decision-making had cost Ozzie Guillen his managerial job with Miami Marlins in 2012

In Miami, the Ozzie Guillen Era did not last long. In a season full of high hopes and a Showtime crew circling them, the Marlins were dreadful. The end consequence was a new stadium with a lot of empty seats and the fourth-worst season in franchise history.

Despite having three years and $7.5 million left on his contract, Guillen was let go by the organization after exhaustive discussions. Guillen was a one-and-done manager in Florida, much like Joe Girardi had been before him in the MLB.

