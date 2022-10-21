Padres Record Against Phillies in 2022: Can the Padres get the better of the Phillies in NLCS Game 3?

Thanks to a five-run 5th inning, the San Diego Padres were able to even the series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres were able to jump on mistakes by Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, leading to his removal from the game after only 4.2 innings.

San Diego, who finished the 2022 regular season with a losing record of 3-4 against the Phillies, will ride the momentum they gained from their Game 2 victory and try to reach the World Series for the first time since 1998. Although San Diego has never won a World Series, their current roster construction may have them in their best position to finally win the title.

Game 3 will see San Diego's Joe Musgrove take on the Phillies' Ranger Suarez. While San Diego has only faced Suarez once this season, they did score 2 runs on 7 hits through 7.1 innings. Given that he only recorded 3 strikeouts, the Padres may be able to secure runs off Suarez and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Notable Padres additions during the 2022 Trade Deadline

San Diego was the team who made the most noise at the MLB trade deadline this season. Having tied the NLCS last night, it's clear that their deadline acquisitions have paid dividends for the "Friars". Here is a brief recap of their roster transactions that have led them to this point:

The number one deal that has helped shape their current roster was the blockbuster trade they made with the Washington Nationals. The massive deal sent superstars Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego, with a handful of top prospects heading to the Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and Mackenzie Gore.

Soto and Bell have made up the heart of the San Diego lineup throughout the playoffs, with Josh Bell hitting a 2nd inning home run last night off Aaron Nola.

The second major deal that San Diego made was the acquisition of Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a package of Dinelson Lamet, Taylor Rogers, Esteury Ruiz, and Robert Gasser.

Hader immediately stepped into a closer role for the Padres, something that had been their weakness prior to the deadline. Although he struggled upon his arrival in San Diego, Hader has been nothing but lights out for the team, posting an ERA of 0.00, 10 strikeouts and 4 saves in 5 appearances.

