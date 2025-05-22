Padres vs Blue Jays: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 22, 2025

The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their three-game set on Thursday at 1:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays have won both games by a combined score of 17-0, so they're aiming for a sweep. San Diego will look to at least score and try to salvage one game.

Padres vs. Blue Jays Recent Form and Records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blue Jays enter play today at 24-24, good enough to be second in the AL East. They're 6-4 in their last 10 games and are working on a two-game winning streak. Toronto is coming off a series loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Trending

The Padres come in at 27-20. They've lost seven of their previous 10 outings and are on a five-game losing streak. They're third in the NL West and are coming off a series loss (sweep) to the Seattle Mariners.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.33 ERA, 15 strikeouts) vs. Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.63 ERA, 36 strikeouts)

Stephen Kolek is on the mound today (Imagn)

Stephen Kolek was 0-3 with a 5.21 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Five innings, eight hits, five earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

Career vs. Blue Jays: 0-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and one strikeout in 0.2 innings pitched (one appearance).

Bowden Francis was 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 103.2 innings pitched last season.

Last Start: 4.2 innings pitched, eight hits, four earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts

Career vs. Padres: N/A

Must-Watch Hitters

Padres

Manny Machado has been brilliant so far this year. He has a team-high .314 batting average, .383 on-base percentage and 54 total hits.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has provided a ton of power this year. He leads with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. He also has a .907 OPS.

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette has been excellent this year. He leads all Blue Jays with a .288 average, 24 RBIs and 59 total hits.

Bo Bichette has hit well (Imagn)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been good. He's just behind with a .287 average and has a team-best .389 on-base percentage.

Injuries

The last injury update for the Blue Jays is that Anthony Santander, who left the game Wednesday, is now day-to-day. Andrew Gimenez is rehabbing now. For the Padres, Mason McCoy officially began his rehab assignment.

Padres vs. Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Padres -120 Padres -1.5 (+140) Over 9 (-102) Blue Jays +100 Blue Jays +1.5 (-170) Under 9 (-118)

Padres vs Blue Jays Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup today is fairly even. On one hand, Bowden Francis has been pretty bad, but he was good last year. On the other hand, Stephen Kolek is really unproven and has good numbers, but he is coming off a bad start.

On offense, the Padres should have the advantage on paper, but they've been shut out in two straight contests. They should finally break through, as some positive regression is likely.

Prediction: Padres 6, Blue Jays 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More