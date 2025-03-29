Padres vs. Braves Game 3 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for March 29, 2025

With two wins in as many games, the San Diego Padres showed they are as competitive as they were in 2024. The Atlanta Braves were on the opposite ends of two straight Padres victories, and they are hoping the game on Saturday doesn't see them losing three in a row to begin the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

The two teams meet again on Saturday at Petco Park for Game 3, which will be followed by Game 4 on Sunday. They will then go ahead with their respective matchups.

Padres vs. Braves Odds & Spread

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Money line: Padres -133 | Braves +113

Over/under: 7 runs

Spread: Padres (-1.5 runs)

Padres vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Padres starting pitcher: Randy Vasquez

Ad

Trending

2024 stats: 4-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.51 WHIP

Braves starting pitcher: Spencer Schwellenbach

2024 stats: 8-7, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP

Padres vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Several intriguing player prop bets are available today on BetMGM. Here are some of them for home runs:

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres has odds of +325 to hit over 0.5 home runs and -450 for the under.

Marcell Ozuna of the Braves is listed at +400 for over 0.5 homers and -525 for the under.

Ad

Matt Olson and Austin Riley, both of Atlanta, have similar odds at +450 for hitting over 0.5 home runs and -650 for the under.

Meanwhile, Manny Machado of the Padres also shares the same odds as Olson and Riley, with +450 for over 0.5 homers and -625 for the under.

Padres vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

The Padres and Braves had a far closer contest on Friday. The Braves are still struggling to put together a good offense but could see some uptick on Saturday with a sophomore major league pitcher on the mound for the Padres.

Ad

Moreover, Spencer Schwellenbach should be troublesome for some Padres hitters like Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill.

Prediction: Braves 5, Padres 1

Pick: Braves to win

Pick: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Marcell Ozuna to hit home runs

Pick: Spencer Schwellenbach to give less than 3 ER

Padres vs. Braves Weather

The weather looks favorable for Saturday night's matchup between the Braves and Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Here are key weather details:

Ad

Date & Time: Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST

Weather Conditions:

Partly cloudy skies throughout the game

Temperature at 7:15 p.m.: 61°F with 0% chance of precipitation

Winds blowing from left to right across the diamond at 11 MPH

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback