Padres vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 2, 2025 | NL Wild Card Series

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres battle Thursday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series with the series knotted at 1-1 and an NLDS berth hanging in the balance.

The Cubs, boasting a substantial home record with a 50-31 road mark at Wrigley Field, have had batters post a solid .320 on-base percentage, providing them with a well-rounded offense.

In the meantime, the Padres, who are 38-43 away from home, rank seventh in the majors with a .252 team batting average and are counting on power bats such as Manny Machado to lead their offense.

Both teams have delivered some fiery performances in their recent 10 games, with Chicago going 5-5 and splitting, and San Diego going 8-2; the stage is set for a closely fought, high-pressure duel.

Padres vs. Cubs Starting Pitchers

Yu Darvish - Padres

Darvish draws the do-or-die nod for San Diego after a Game 2 bullpen feast; he’s 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA in a limited 2025 workload but brings veteran sequencing, postseason experience, and the ability to miss barrels when his breaking stuff is working. Darvish has a history of pitching well at Wrigley, and the Padres are counting on him to give them a quality start and shorten the bench for manager Mike Shildt.

Jameson Taillon - Cubs

Taillon gets the ball for Chicago in a true winner-take-all outing. He finished the regular season strong (3.68 ERA in 129.2 innings) and has been steady down the stretch; Taillon’s command and length are the Cubs’ best path to keep the Padres’ big bats in check and hand the game to a bullpen that’s been taxed but battle-tested. Expect Taillon to try to work deep enough to avoid extreme bullpen roulette.

Padres vs. Cubs Hot Hitters

Padres - Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez

Machado’s ability to punish a mistake remains the biggest single-inning threat; Tatis provides power and a timely impact swing; Arraez’s contact and on-base work set the table. After Machado’s big homer in Game 2, the Padres’ mid-order is the obvious danger.

Cubs - Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Kyle Tucker

Busch is the Cubs’ primary run producer, Hoerner delivers bat control and situational hitting, and Tucker can change an inning with one swing. Chicago needs an early offense to put Darvish and the Padres' bullpen under pressure.

Padres vs. Cubs Injury Report

Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton - 15-Day IL (ribs)

Owen Caissie - 7-Day IL (concussion)

Ryan Brasier - 15-Day IL (groin)

Miguel Amaya - 10-Day IL (ankle)

Justin Steele - 60-Day IL (elbow)

San Diego Padres

Ramon Laureano - 10-Day IL (finger)

Nestor Cortes - 15-Day IL (elbow)

Jason Adam - 15-Day IL (quadricep)

Jhony Brito - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Joe Musgrove - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Padres −1.5 (+166) / Cubs +1.5 (−205)

Total: Over 7.5 (−108) / Under 7.5 (−112)

Moneyline: Padres −101 / Cubs −120

Best Bets & Predictions

Padres Moneyline (−101) Under 7.5 (−112) Cubs +1.5 (−205)

Final score prediction: Padres 4, Cubs 3

