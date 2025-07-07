Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 7, 2025

The San Diego Padres will host division rivals the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park for the first game of a highly anticipated series on Monday. The Padres are second in the National League West with a 48-41 record while the Diamondbacks are fourth with 44-46.

Let's take a closer look at the prediction lineup, odds and picks for the upcoming contest between the division rivals.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction

The Padres come into the series on the back of much-needed series win over the Texas Rangers. On the other hand, the Diamondbacks are headed into Monday's series opener after losing four of their last five games, including a series loss against the Kansas City Royals.

Although San Diego has better form heading into the contest, it will have Yu Darvish on the mound, making his season debut after a lengthy injury layoff. The veteran Japanese pitcher was dealing with an elbow issue since spring training.

Darvish will be up against Arizona's Zac Gallen, who pitched seven innings, conceding one earned run in his last outing. It was a solid display after conceding 12 runs in his previous two starts.

With Darvish making his first start of the season, the Diamondbacks can capitalize on the Padres' injury-ravaged rotation. Arizona has the most home runs in the league this season and could jump the Japanese hurler on Monday.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 6

Odds

Money line: San Diego Padres -135, Arizona Diamondbacks +114

Run line: San Diego -1.5 (+157), Arizona +1.5 (-192)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-106), Under 8.5 (-115)

Injury Report

Padres injuries

Ryan Bergert: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Logan Gillaspie: 15-day IL (Oblique)

Michael King: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Yu Darvish: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jhony Brito: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Joe Musgrove: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Diamondbacks injuries

Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (Hand)

Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (Foot)

Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (Oblique)

Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (Hip)

Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (Scapular strain)

Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks

The Padres have hit 75 home runs this season, the fourth lowest in the MLB this season. After a strong start to the season, their offense has been inconsistent with hitters unable to protect a depleted rotation. Expect the Diamondbacks to take advantage in the series opener.

Money line: Padres (-135)

Run Line: San Diego

Runs: Over 8.5 (-106)

