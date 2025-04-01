Padres vs. Guardians: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 1, MLB 2025

MLB bettors that invested in the over of the San Diego Padres' 89.5-game season win total are undoubtedly thrilled with the Friars' perfect 5-0 start after extending the win streak in last night's impressive 7-2 handling of the Cleveland Guardians.

The hot start finds Fernando Tatis Jr. and his mates nearly neck-and-neck with the also undefeated LA Dodgers atop the NL West standings. San Diego will attempt to remain unscathed Tuesday night when they send Michael King to the bump for his second start against Logan Allen who will be making his 2025 debut.

Padres vs. Guardians recent form and records

The Guardians have alternated wins and losses through their first four games. The end result has been a 2-2 overall record that finds it $56 in the green for baseball bettors. The reigning AL Central champs have been installed underdogs in every game and played to the over three times with their matchups averaging 8.75 runs per game.

After increasing the win streak to 5-0 on Monday, the Padres remain one of only three teams not to have gone down in defeat. In the process, the unblemished start at home has pocketed $542 for their wagering supporters. They've pulled off this magic act only scoring an average of 4.8 runs per game, equating to a 2-2-1 showing against game totals.

Injuries

Cleveland

Trevor Stephan RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Shane Bieber SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Slade Cecconi SP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Erik Sabrowski RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

John Means SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

David Fry C 60 Day IL - Elbow

Sam Hentges RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

San Diego

Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot

Jhony Brito RP 15 Day IL - Forearm

Matt Waldron SP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Players to Watch

Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (8-5, 5.73 ERA in 2024)

Allen went 5-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 44:18 K/BB ratio over 53.2 IP on the road last year

Allen is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 2:4 K/BB ratio in 3.0 IP thrown against the Padres

Allen gave up 4 hits and 5 ER in 3.0 IP with 2 K and 4 BB against San Diego in 2023

Michael King (0-0, 10.13 ERA in 2025)

King went 4-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 109:29 K/BB ratio over 78.2 IP at home last year

King is 1-1 with a 0.51 ERA and 24:3 K/BB ratio in 17.2 IP thrown against the Guardians

King gave up 2 hits and 1 ER in 7.0 IP with 6 K and 1 BB against Cleveland in 2024

Must-Watch Hitters

Cleveland

Of the 13 Guardians that've stepped into the box to oppose the Padres' right-hander, Jose Ramirez is one of only three bats to scratch a hit against him. Coming off a three-hit night that included a double and home run, let's look for the slugging first baseman to carry the production over into the second game of this series.

San Diego

Coming off his best showing at the plate since Opening Day with three hits and a stolen base in five at-bats, it's advisable to hitch your wagon to Manny Machado to see if the All-Star third baseman has more fireworks up his sleeve for an encore. Yet to hit a home run to date, he's 4/1 to go yard this evening and owns one long ball in two career at-bats against Logan Allen.

Padres vs. Guardians Baseball Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Cleveland Guardians +145 +1.5 -148 O 7.5 -112 San Diego Padres -175 -1.5 +124 U 7.5 -108

Padres vs. Guardians Expert Picks & Game Prediction

Michael King simply wasn't himself on Opening Day. While the stuff was electric, he couldn't register strikes. Because of it, the righty issued four walks, allowed four hits, one home run, and 3 ER which saw him hit the showers after only 3.3 innings.

Though Cleveland remains one of the toughest lineups to set down on strikes, a bounce-back is expected for the team's staff ace. This being Allen's first start should find the Friars in a position to cash in on the MLB odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and remain undefeated.

Padres vs. Guardians Prediction: San Diego Wins 5-2

