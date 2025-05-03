Padres vs. Pirates: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 3, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their three-game series on Saturday as they meet at PNC Park. San Diego has won three straight games, including a 9-4 win in the series opener.

The Padres come into this game with a 20-11 record, while the Pirates are sitting at 12-21. The odds for this game are set, and it's time to predict how Game 2 will play out.

Padres vs. Pirates prediction

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with eight home runs and 18 RBIs, but he's out of the lineup. The Padres have a ton of talent in the lineup, but they have belted just 27 home runs this season.

Randy Vasquez will be on the mound for the Padres, and he is 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA this season. Vasquez will need some run support to win this game, but that's something that San Diego is good at.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have Bailey Falter on the mound in this game, and he is 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA this season. Falter struggled mightily in his last start, and the Pirates will need him to bounce back.

ONeil Cruz is having a big season for Pittsburgh, leading the way with eight home runs. The Pirates don't have a ton of thunder in their lineup, and they will struggle in this game.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Padres vs. Pirates odds

Money Line: San Diego Padres -115, Pittsburgh Pirates -105

Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+140), Pirates +1.5 (-165)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+110), Under 9.5 (-130)

Padres vs. Pirates injuries

San Diego Padres injury report

Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently injured - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. (OF): TBD (Left forearm contusion)

Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced right rib fracture)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL)

Endy Rodriguez (C): 10-Day IL (Right index finger laceration)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced fracture of left ankle)

Spencer Horwitz (1B): 10-Day IL (Right wrist)

Padres vs. Pirates picks

San Diego picked up a win in the series opener, which should be the same in this matchup. If you are looking to make picks, focusing on the Padres is the way to go.

Money Line: San Diego Padres -115

Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-130)

