Padres vs Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to get their first win against the San Diego Padres in five attempts this season with a shutout 5-0 victory on Saturday thanks to a 2-hit 6.1 innings outing by ace Bailey Falter. The road team had dropped the first game to San Diego in a close 3-2 loss.

The Pirates are trying to get back in form, and a win on Sunday would be their 8th win in 12 games. They are last in the NL Central with a 22-37 record. The gap between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings has grown to 3.0 games. They are 5-5 in their last ten games, getting outscored by 21 runs.

Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

Date & Time: Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 5:10 p.m. ET

Money Line: Padres -229

Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 72 degrees F, Wind 10 mph L-R, 39% chance of precipitation

Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Padres

Jason Heyward: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Mason McCoy: 10 Day IL (Finger),

Logan Gillaspie: 15 Day IL (Oblique ),

Yu Darvish: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Michael King: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Bryan Hoeing: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Matt Waldron: 60 Day IL (Oblique),

Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Pirates

Colin Holderman: 15 Day IL (Thumb),

Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Nick Gonzales: 60 Day IL (Ankle),

Dauri Moreta: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Joey Bart: 7 Day IL (Concussion)

Expected Lineups

Padres

RF F. Tatis [R] 1B Luis Arraez [L] DH M. Machado [R] CF J. Merrill [L] SS X. Bogaerts [R] 2B J. Cronenworth [L] 3B J. Iglesias [R] LF B. Lockridge [R] C M. Maldonado [R]

Pirates

CF Oneil Cruz [L] DH A. McCutchen [R] RF B. Reynolds [S] LF A. Canario [R] 1B S. Horwitz [L] C Henry Davis [R] 2B Adam Frazier [L] 3B K. Hayes [R] SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]

Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction and Picks

The starting pitching matchup is expected to be a close-fought contest. Padres' Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 SOs) and Pirates' Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 SOs) have near identical numbers and both will be making their 12th starts of the season.

The Pirates offense is better off with a .280 average in their last ten games, compared to Padres' .200 team average. Bryan Reynolds has hit 15-for-39 with 12 RBIs during that stretch for Pittsburgh.

For San Diego, Gavin Sheets has been a big find, having hit 11 RBIs, including 5 home runs, in his last ten games. Oneil Cruz and Fernando Tatis Jr. lead their respective teams in home runs hit.

Prediction: Padres 4, Pirates 3

Picks: Padres -229

