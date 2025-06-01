Padres vs Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to get their first win against the San Diego Padres in five attempts this season with a shutout 5-0 victory on Saturday thanks to a 2-hit 6.1 innings outing by ace Bailey Falter. The road team had dropped the first game to San Diego in a close 3-2 loss.
The Pirates are trying to get back in form, and a win on Sunday would be their 8th win in 12 games. They are last in the NL Central with a 22-37 record. The gap between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings has grown to 3.0 games. They are 5-5 in their last ten games, getting outscored by 21 runs.
Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Date & Time: Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 5:10 p.m. ET
Money Line: Padres -229
Over/Under: Over 7.5 runs
Weather: Partly Cloudy, 72 degrees F, Wind 10 mph L-R, 39% chance of precipitation
Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Padres
- Jason Heyward: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Mason McCoy: 10 Day IL (Finger),
- Logan Gillaspie: 15 Day IL (Oblique ),
- Yu Darvish: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Michael King: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Bryan Hoeing: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Matt Waldron: 60 Day IL (Oblique),
- Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Pirates
- Colin Holderman: 15 Day IL (Thumb),
- Tim Mayza: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Johan Oviedo: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Gonzales: 60 Day IL (Ankle),
- Dauri Moreta: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jared Jones: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Joey Bart: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Expected Lineups
Padres
- RF F. Tatis [R]
- 1B Luis Arraez [L]
- DH M. Machado [R]
- CF J. Merrill [L]
- SS X. Bogaerts [R]
- 2B J. Cronenworth [L]
- 3B J. Iglesias [R]
- LF B. Lockridge [R]
- C M. Maldonado [R]
Pirates
- CF Oneil Cruz [L]
- DH A. McCutchen [R]
- RF B. Reynolds [S]
- LF A. Canario [R]
- 1B S. Horwitz [L]
- C Henry Davis [R]
- 2B Adam Frazier [L]
- 3B K. Hayes [R]
- SS I. Kiner-Falefa [R]
Padres vs. Pirates Game 3: Prediction and Picks
The starting pitching matchup is expected to be a close-fought contest. Padres' Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 SOs) and Pirates' Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 SOs) have near identical numbers and both will be making their 12th starts of the season.
The Pirates offense is better off with a .280 average in their last ten games, compared to Padres' .200 team average. Bryan Reynolds has hit 15-for-39 with 12 RBIs during that stretch for Pittsburgh.
For San Diego, Gavin Sheets has been a big find, having hit 11 RBIs, including 5 home runs, in his last ten games. Oneil Cruz and Fernando Tatis Jr. lead their respective teams in home runs hit.
Prediction: Padres 4, Pirates 3
Picks: Padres -229