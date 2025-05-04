Padres vs. Pirates: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 4, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres are seeking for a sweep in their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Friars are currently on a four-game unbeaten run and has looked like the powerhouse team that they are in their games against the Pirates.
San Diego overwhelmed Pittsburgh in Game 1 with a 9-4 victory and narrowly edged out the hosts in Game 2 with a 2-1 clutch last night. David Bednar's wild pitch on top of the ninth gave away the lead to the Friars as Fernando Tatis Jr. ran home for the go-ahead and eventually, the winning run.
Padres vs Pirates recent form and records
The Friars have won four-straight, including a quick sweep of their NL West rival San Francisco Giants. Although clinical at home, San Diego has only produced a 7-7 record on the road.
The Pirates, on the other hand, sit in rock bottom of the NL Central after a losing three-straight. Pittsburgh owns a dismal -44 run differential and are 3-14 against teams above .500 so far.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
SD: Stephen Kolek (0-0, 0.00 ERA), PIT: Andrew Heaney (2-2, 2.50 ERA, 31 K)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Veteran lefty Andrew Heaney has compiled a respectable stat line to start the 2025 season. The 33-year-old currently holds a 2-2 record with a 2.50 ERA across six starts with 31 strikeouts across 36 innings.
Must-Watch Hitters
San Diego Padres
Boasting one of the most prolific batting orders in the league, the Friars are spoiled when it comes to hitters to pop off in games. Leading the pack is multi-time All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. who is batting .342/.414/.598 with an OPS of 1.012. The outfielder also leads the team in home runs and RBIs with eight and 18, respectively.
Padres vs Pirates baseball betting odds
Padres vs Pirates expert picks and game prediction
Bookmakers have the Pirates slightly favored in the series-closer at PNC Park. The pitching duel between Stephen Kolek and Andrew Heaney will be one to watch as the former will be making his first MLB start in 42 career games with Heaney certainly being the more favorable starter in the matchup.
Although their counting stats don't pop off immediately, the Padres are in the top five in the league when it comes to batting averages. In addition, San Diego is second-best in all of the majors in ERA at 2.84 and owns the best ERA for bullpen hurlers at 1.79.
Run Line: -1.5, +156
Total Runs: U 8.5, -110
Prediction: SD wins, 4-1