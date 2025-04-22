Padres vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 22, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers will meet up for Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday night. Detroit picked up a 6-4 win in the series opener.
There is a great pitching matchup set for this game, and each team has plenty of star power in the lineup. Here is a look at the odds set for this matchup and a prediction for how things will play out.
Padres vs. Tigers prediction
Nick Pivetta is going to be on the mound for the San Diego Padres, and he has gone 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA this season. The Padres are going to need a big start from Pivetta and he has been delivering this season.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is having a huge season for the Padres as he leads the way with eight home runs and 17 RBIs. San Diego has hit a bit of a slump on offense of late, but it can do damage in a hurry.
Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are having big seasons for the Detroit Tigers, but role players have stepped up as well. Torkelson leads the way with seven home runs, and Carpenter has a .315 batting average.
The Tigers will have Jack Flaherty on the mound in this game, and he is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA this season. Flaherty should pitch well, but it will be the Padres that come away with a win.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Detroit Tigers 3
Padres vs. Tigers odds
Money Line: San Diego Padres -110, Detroit Tigers -110
Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+160), Tigers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-120)
Padres vs. Tigers injuries
San Diego Padres injury report
Luis Arraez (IF): 7-Day IL (Concussion)
Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Jason Heyward (OF): 10-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)
Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Right rib fracture)
Jackson Merrill (OF):10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Detroit Tigers injury report
Kerry Carpenter (OF): Day-to-day (Right hamstring soreness)
John Brebbia (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right triceps strain)
Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)
Manuel Margot (OF): 10-Day IL (Left patellar tendon)
Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve)
Padres vs. Tigers picks
The Detroit Tigers were able to win the series opener, but they are going to have a tough time in this one. The Padres are going to win this game, and they should be the focus when making picks for this matchup.
Money Line: San Diego Padres -110
Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-120)