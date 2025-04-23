Padres vs. Tigers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

Series bragging rights will be on the line Wednesday in Comerica Park where the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers will meet in the finale of their three-game interleague set. San Diego knotted the series up on Tuesday with a 2-0 win, backed by seven stellar innings from Nick Pivetta, who outdueled Jack Flaherty.

The Tigers will trot Reese Olson to the bump in the series finale, aiming to win their fourth straight series at home. The Padres will counter with Kyle Hart, hoping he can build the bridge for the league's top-ranked bullpen to lock down the series win.

Padres vs. Tigers recent form and records

San Diego

Though the Padres find themselves on the verge of losing successive series for the first time this year, the team has been a solid moneymaker for MLB bettors.

At 17-7 and sitting atop the NL West standings, San Diego has banked $774 overall for their supporters with a bulk of the return coming at home where they've won 12 of 13 games. As visitors, the Friars clock in 5-6 and $40 in the red.

Detroit

The Tigers have gotten out to a solid 14-10 start to their 2025 campaign. The showing finds them a half-game in back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central pennant chase.

Like today's opponent, A.J. Hinch's squad has been most productive at home where it's amassed a 9-3 record, putting $386 worth of profit in their backer's pockets. Detroit also sports a losing 5-7 mark away from home (-$125).

Injuries

San Diego

Luis Arraez 1B 7 Day IL - Concussion Protocol

Jason Heyward LF 10 Day IL - Knee

Brandon Lockridge CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Jake Cronenworth 2B 10 Day IL - Rib

Jackson Merrill CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring

Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot

Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Matt Waldron SP 60 Day IL - Oblique

Jhony Brito RP 60 Day IL - Forearm

Detroit

Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique

Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee

Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep

Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle

Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip

Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine

Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm

Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip

Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat

Starting Pitchers

Kyle Hart (2-1, 6.48 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (4 HR) and 12 ER with a 10:5 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 10 hit (2 HR) and 5 ER ball with 2:0 K/BB ratio vs. Houston last start.

0-1 with a 15.88 ERA and 2:4 K/BB ratio in 5.2 IP on the road in 2025.

This will be his first career start against the Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson (2-1, 4.50 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 21 hits (1 HR) and 10 ER with an 18:10 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.0 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 5:2 K/BB ratio vs. Kansas City last start.

0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 5:2 K/BB ratio in 5.0 career IP thrown vs. San Diego.

2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 10:5 K/BB ratio in 11.0 IP at home in 2025.

Must-Watch Hitters

San Diego

The Padres offense is completely watered down right now due to a number of injuries. Because of it, the offense has failed to plate more than five runs in each of its last seven games. Ranked amongst the top-10 against both left and right-handed pitching, San Diego is averaging 4.3 runs per game overall (#17)

Manny Machado has been quiet of late with just one extra-base hit in his last 18 at-bats, and just saw his three-game hit streak go by the board last night. He's slashing .293/.359/.414 against righties to date, and stands 1-for-2 lifetime against Olson with a walk.

Expand Tweet

Detroit

Not a single bat in the Tigers lineup has seen Kyle Hart's stuff in the past. However, his sweeper, changeup, sinker repertoire lines up nicely with Spencer Torkelson whose mashed southpaws slashing .286/.412/.679 with three home runs and eight RBIs while taking six walks compared to nine strikeouts.

The righty has also been at his best in day games when he's the owner of an insane 1.281 OPS.

Expand Tweet

Padres vs. Tigers Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/23 Money Line Run Line Total Runs San Diego Padres +136 +1.5 -155 O 8.5 -105 Detroit Tigers -162 -1.5 +130 U 8.5 -115

Padres vs. Tigers expert picks and game prediction

You have to hand it to the Padres for continuing to rack up wins despite being hit hard by the injury bug. However, look for them to drop back-to-back series for the first time this season against a Tigers squad that's simply just knows how to cash tickets in at DraftKings Sportsbook when playing at home.

Kyle Hart simply doesn't have the stuff, or longevity, to prevent this game from getting away from him. He's served up five earned runs in each of his road starts, and with San Diego's bullpen showing signs of wear after a heavy workload over the past week, it's only a matter of time before it catches up to them. Look for Detroit to take full advantage and run away with the series finale.

Padres vs. Tigers Prediction: Detroit Wins 7-3

