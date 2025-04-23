Padres vs. Tigers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

Series bragging rights will be on the line Wednesday in Comerica Park where the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers will meet in the finale of their three-game interleague set. San Diego knotted the series up on Tuesday with a 2-0 win, backed by seven stellar innings from Nick Pivetta, who outdueled Jack Flaherty.
The Tigers will trot Reese Olson to the bump in the series finale, aiming to win their fourth straight series at home. The Padres will counter with Kyle Hart, hoping he can build the bridge for the league's top-ranked bullpen to lock down the series win.
Padres vs. Tigers recent form and records
San Diego
Though the Padres find themselves on the verge of losing successive series for the first time this year, the team has been a solid moneymaker for MLB bettors.
At 17-7 and sitting atop the NL West standings, San Diego has banked $774 overall for their supporters with a bulk of the return coming at home where they've won 12 of 13 games. As visitors, the Friars clock in 5-6 and $40 in the red.
Detroit
The Tigers have gotten out to a solid 14-10 start to their 2025 campaign. The showing finds them a half-game in back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central pennant chase.
Like today's opponent, A.J. Hinch's squad has been most productive at home where it's amassed a 9-3 record, putting $386 worth of profit in their backer's pockets. Detroit also sports a losing 5-7 mark away from home (-$125).
Injuries
San Diego
- Luis Arraez 1B 7 Day IL - Concussion Protocol
- Jason Heyward LF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Brandon Lockridge CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring
- Jake Cronenworth 2B 10 Day IL - Rib
- Jackson Merrill CF 10 Day IL - Hamstring
- Bryan Hoeing RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Sean Reynolds RP 15 Day IL - Foot
- Yu Darvish SP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Joe Musgrove SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Matt Waldron SP 60 Day IL - Oblique
- Jhony Brito RP 60 Day IL - Forearm
Detroit
- Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- John Brebbia RP 15 Day IL - Tricep
- Beau Brieske RP 15 Day IL - Ankle
- Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip
- Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine
- Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Arm
- Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip
- Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat
Starting Pitchers
Kyle Hart (2-1, 6.48 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 18 hits (4 HR) and 12 ER with a 10:5 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 10 hit (2 HR) and 5 ER ball with 2:0 K/BB ratio vs. Houston last start.
- 0-1 with a 15.88 ERA and 2:4 K/BB ratio in 5.2 IP on the road in 2025.
- This will be his first career start against the Detroit Tigers
Reese Olson (2-1, 4.50 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 21 hits (1 HR) and 10 ER with an 18:10 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.0 IP of 4 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 5:2 K/BB ratio vs. Kansas City last start.
- 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and 5:2 K/BB ratio in 5.0 career IP thrown vs. San Diego.
- 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 10:5 K/BB ratio in 11.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
San Diego
The Padres offense is completely watered down right now due to a number of injuries. Because of it, the offense has failed to plate more than five runs in each of its last seven games. Ranked amongst the top-10 against both left and right-handed pitching, San Diego is averaging 4.3 runs per game overall (#17)
Manny Machado has been quiet of late with just one extra-base hit in his last 18 at-bats, and just saw his three-game hit streak go by the board last night. He's slashing .293/.359/.414 against righties to date, and stands 1-for-2 lifetime against Olson with a walk.
Detroit
Not a single bat in the Tigers lineup has seen Kyle Hart's stuff in the past. However, his sweeper, changeup, sinker repertoire lines up nicely with Spencer Torkelson whose mashed southpaws slashing .286/.412/.679 with three home runs and eight RBIs while taking six walks compared to nine strikeouts.
The righty has also been at his best in day games when he's the owner of an insane 1.281 OPS.
Padres vs. Tigers Betting Odds
Padres vs. Tigers expert picks and game prediction
You have to hand it to the Padres for continuing to rack up wins despite being hit hard by the injury bug. However, look for them to drop back-to-back series for the first time this season against a Tigers squad that's simply just knows how to cash tickets in at DraftKings Sportsbook when playing at home.
Kyle Hart simply doesn't have the stuff, or longevity, to prevent this game from getting away from him. He's served up five earned runs in each of his road starts, and with San Diego's bullpen showing signs of wear after a heavy workload over the past week, it's only a matter of time before it catches up to them. Look for Detroit to take full advantage and run away with the series finale.
Padres vs. Tigers Prediction: Detroit Wins 7-3