"Papi ready for his speech.......Getting ready for the big guy" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez dances merengue at David Ortiz's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

MLB star Alex Rodriguez traveled to Cooperstown on Sunday to attend the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony of David Ortiz. It seems the retired MLB athletes are close friends as New York Yankees star A-Rod’s Instagram is flooded with pictures featuring former Boston Red Sox hitter Ortiz. Rodriguez expressed his feelings of brotherhood and congratulated “Big Papi” Ortiz.

Not to be missed is A-Rod’s dance at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The former Yankees player was seen doing the Merengue dance. He was featured on former White Sox pitcher Nick Silva’s Instagram stories. “Nothing like a Dominican party,” Silva wrote.

Alex Rodriguez dancing at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The former shortstop posted a series of pictures featuring Ortiz on Instagram. In the first video, the two stars are seen enjoying cigars, while other pictures seem to be a blast from the past from their playing days.

"Big Papi… A Hall of Fame player on the field. A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend. ❤️ @davidortiz. A huge congrats to the other members of the 2022 class: Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil and Frick award winner Tim Kurkjian. All true legends and heroes. #HOF2022 #MLB 🇩🇴🇨🇺🇺🇸." - Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod's pictures got his girlfriend Kathryne Padgett’s attention. She posted G.O.A.T emoticons on his picture. Padgett is a model and fitness enthusiast.

Rodriguez posted another picture from the ceremony featuring Ortiz, where the stars posed for a selfie.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are best friends

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

They both played opposite each other throughout their careers but remained close allies. Rodriguez played 2,784 games across his career, recording 696 home runs, a .380 OBP, and a batting average of .295. Ortiz, on the other hand, totaled 541 home runs, a .380 OBP, and a batting average of .286 across his 2,408 career games.

After each one retired, they joined forces on Fox Sports as baseball analysts.

