"Pathetic loss. Pathetic" "This team does not seem clutch, as opposed to previous years" - Atlanta Braves fans doubt team's abilities for losing 3-1 to Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves just lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in heartbreaking fashion earlier today. After being up 1-0 for the majority of the game, the Phillies scored three in the eighth inning and then closed it out in the ninth, with the final score being 3-1.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Orlando Arcia belted a solo home run for the Braves. That marked his seventh home run of the season, where he is filling in for an injured Ozzie Albies at second base.

The game remained silent until the top of the eighth inning, where J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single. Then, with two outs, Nick Castellanos blasted a two-run homer for the Phillies. New acquisition David Robertson closed out the game for Philadelphia, earning his first save as a Phillie.

The Atlanta Braves are in a crucial race with the New York Mets for the National League East. The Braves are 2.5 games behind New York, and are in a position to potentially pass them. Although the Phillies are an above average team, this loss just hurts for Atlanta.

It is safe to say that fans of the Atlanta Braves were more than upset over this loss. Many took their frustrations to Twitter just after the loss.

Fans pointed out how the Braves cannot win daytime or afternoon games this season. When looking at previous games, this definitely stands true. However, in these final months, every game is a must-win for the Braves.

A-Gon @RealACGonzales7 @Braves How does this offense completely bottom out during day games? And don't say "that's just baseball" bc that's a lazy response. They are flat out bad in day games. @Braves How does this offense completely bottom out during day games? And don't say "that's just baseball" bc that's a lazy response. They are flat out bad in day games.

Brandon O'tinger @tinger_O @Braves Losing day games will get you eliminated in the first round. NOT sure why yall mail it in for every day game and series finale. @Braves Losing day games will get you eliminated in the first round. NOT sure why yall mail it in for every day game and series finale.

Fans were also talking about how the Braves have been the opposite of clutch this season. This will not go down well if this continues late into the year. Performing well late in games is key in order to be contendors.

Tim Williams @TimWill13169576 @Braves What is the Braves record in close games? Because this team does not seem clutch, as opposed to previous years @Braves What is the Braves record in close games? Because this team does not seem clutch, as opposed to previous years

Although the Braves are experiencing a small road bump right now, it is still amazing that they are sitting as comfortably as they are in the division. Let's take a look into how the Braves turned their season around.

How the Atlanta Braves recovered from their slow start

Last season, the Braves won it all thanks to a magical playoff run after being handicapped without superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. However, the loss of first baseman Freddie Freeman this past offseason and Acuna Jr. not returning at the start of the season hurt the team. The Braves came out stagnent, and at one point were 10 games behind the Mets for first place.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Braves The ghost of freddie freeman haunts ATL @Braves The ghost of freddie freeman haunts ATL

However, since early June, the Braves have looked like a completely different team. They are much more competitive and were able to come within half a game in the NL East in July. They could easily surpass the Mets if they continue to stay hot. These final months are going to be intresting for the NL East.

