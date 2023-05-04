Paul Goldschmidt Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for defending MVP

It's been a difficult season for reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and St. Louis Cardinals. One of the NL World Series favorites prior to the start of the 2023 campaign, the Cardinals find themselves ranked last in the standings with a 10-21 record.

After a disappointing defeat in the Wild Card Series to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals have seemingly not recovered as the team has played like a shell of themselves. The dreadful start to the season has left the team's fans wondering if a roster shakeup is necessary.

Cardinals Talk @theredbird_way Hey guys… be careful out there if you live near St. Louis. I had 2 Cardinals tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. Hey guys… be careful out there if you live near St. Louis. I had 2 Cardinals tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. https://t.co/w1ihfRYvqb

While Paul Goldschmidt has continued to be one of the top players on the St. Louis Cardinals roster, there is a possibility that he could be moved if the team elects to blow up.

At 35 years old and with one year remaining on his contract, this may be the highest value that Goldschmidt could be traded for. Here's a look at three teams that may trade for the St. Louis Cardinals' reigning MVP.

Lifelong Orioles Fan @CardinalsRed96 Cardinals need to absolutely trade Paul Goldschmidt in the next 2 months.



This isn't even me trolling. Cardinals need to absolutely trade Paul Goldschmidt in the next 2 months. This isn't even me trolling.

The New York Yankees could go "all-in" by landing Paul Goldschmidt

It's been a difficult season for the New York Yankees, as the team currently finds themselves last in the American League East with a 17-15 record. While the team has struggled with consistency, one of the biggest issues plaguing the Yankees has been injuries.

Some of the biggest stars on the New York roster have found themselves on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Carlos Rodon. The addition of Paul Goldschmidt would not only help bolster the Yankees lineup, but he has been a durable superstar throughout his career, playing in 150 games or more eight times in his career.

A return to the Arizona Diamondbacks could benefit both parties

After spending his first eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, could a reunion benefit both the team and Goldschmidt? The D-Backs have assembled one of the most exciting young rosters in the MLB, however, they are missing a superstar veteran talent such as Goldschmidt to push them into the next tier.

"This is who Paul Goldschmidt has to play with. Goldy should be traded to a real team like The Arizona Diamondbacks" - @AZBambiettaFan

Goldschmidt is not only one of the top players in the MLB, but he could also take on a mentorship role for some of the young Arizona stars such as Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno.

Goldschmidt could push the San Diego Padres over the hump

It would be unsurprising if the rumors around Paul Goldschmidt and the San Diego Padres continue to heat up if the St. Louis Cardinals continue to struggle. While some fans may scoff at the notion, the Friars have be aggressive in their pursuit of the franchise's first World Series ring.

Jake @MarkPriorRBW Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ BLAKE SABOL WALKS IT OFF FOR THE GIANTS BLAKE SABOL WALKS IT OFF FOR THE GIANTS https://t.co/MglFwEadSz Cardinals might be sellers. O’Neil and Flaherty to the Dodgers and Goldschmidt to the Padres you heard it here first. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Cardinals might be sellers. O’Neil and Flaherty to the Dodgers and Goldschmidt to the Padres you heard it here first. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

While the return for Goldschmidt could vary between prospects over proven talent, depending on what else the Padres were to receive, could Juan Soto find himself in St. Louis?

