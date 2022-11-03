Philadelphia Phillies fans stunned as team gets a beating in Game 4 by Houston Astros to tie the series at 2-2

The Philadelphia Phillies took a beating in Game Four of the World Series on Wednesday night. They were no-hit by the Astros, which is just the second no-hitter thrown in World Series history. They were completely fooled by Houston's pitching on Thursday night. The Houston Astros took revenge on the Phillies with a 5-0 win, tying up the series at two apiece.

The Astros finally ended their 16-inning scoreless streak with a five-run inning in the fifth. After loading up the bases, the Phillies went to their bullpen and plunked Yordan Alvarez on the first pitch. And that was all it took for the Houston offense to explode.

The Houston Astros won the game on all fronts on Wednesday night. Hitting, pitching, and defensively, they outperformed the Phillies. It was a huge win for the Astros.

Philadelphia fans were stunned by the team's performance in Game four of the World Series. They were ready for their team to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and get ready to close it out at home.

"Had a good run, maybe next year" one fan explained.

"Way to give momentum right back there fellas" another fan said.

Don Keedic @wholesomeornn @616MANDO @Phillies Can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However to say this team can't win is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team won’t win the world series, all I’m gonna say is don’t come to the parade. @616MANDO @Phillies Can’t believe I’m seeing people overreact to 1 bad game. We’re in a slump, I get it. However to say this team can't win is just ridiculous. To everyone who thinks this team won’t win the world series, all I’m gonna say is don’t come to the parade.

mightyef @mightyef @Phillies Well it never was gonna be easy @Phillies Well it never was gonna be easy

Khi @QuezBurner @Phillies We didn’t lose we just ran out of time imo @Phillies We didn’t lose we just ran out of time imo

steven @phillybirdss @Phillies Literally no hit in the World Series… absolutely embarrassing performance @Phillies Literally no hit in the World Series… absolutely embarrassing performance

Fans are hoping for a better performance from their team in Game Five. They feel like the Phillies blew a huge opportunity to put the Houston Astros' backs against the walls. Now the momentum is even and Game Five has become that much more important for both teams.

The Philadelphia Phillies have forget about Game Four

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 4

The Philadelphia Phillies can't let how poorly they played in Game four carry into Game Five. Just like the Astros did after they got shut out, the Phillies need to come back and respond.

While Christian Javier hasn't started a game since early October, he is still one of Houston's best pitchers. The Astros have one of the most crowded pitching staffs in all of baseball.

The Phillies may not have had as much film on Christian Javier as they have with the Houston starters. This could be the reason the Phillies had such a hard time with him on the mound today. Javier also had complete command of every pitch he was throwing. He was lights-out.

The Philadelphia Phillies know just how good their offense is. They will come out in full-force for Game Five. They don't want to go to Houston with the Astros having the advantage.

Game Five is the most important game of the season for both teams, and it will be exciting to see how it plays out.

