Philadelphia Phillies fans can be extremely demanding, just ask Alec Bohm.

The Phillies third baseman had a nightmare start to the 2022 season. After allowing three errors against the New York Mets, Bohm took out his frustration on the fans saying "I f*****g hate this place."

The reaction led to some friction between him and the fanbase.

Bohm's teammate and friend Nick Castellanos stepped up that night to provide consoling advice. Castellanos is seen as one of the leaders in the Phillies clubhouse. The 2021 All-Star was in his tenth season in the league at the time of the incident and had some wise words to pass down to the young infielder.

"Right now it seems like it’s your whole career... it’s really just a small bump on a wonderful masterpiece"

Per a recent article in The Philadelphia Inquirer by Alex Coffey, Castellanos' talk went a long way to calm Bohm during a difficult period of his career. The veteran encouraged Bohm to be honest and accept responsibility. He also told him to learn from the mistake and improve from it.

Castellanos told Bohm that game would make him better. He was right: One year ago today, Alec Bohm said "I f'ing hate this place." Nick Castellanos approached him afterwards.He had committed three errors in a game in 2017 when was playing for Detroit.Castellanos told Bohm that game would make him better. He was right: inquirer.com/phillies/phill… One year ago today, Alec Bohm said "I f'ing hate this place." Nick Castellanos approached him afterwards. He had committed three errors in a game in 2017 when was playing for Detroit. Castellanos told Bohm that game would make him better. He was right: inquirer.com/phillies/phill… https://t.co/3AT9qGTgWZ

After holding his hand up, any tension that may have existed between Bohm and the locals seemed to have disapperared. He returned the next day to a warm welcome at Citizens Bank Park.

Alec Bohm was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies' 2022 pennant-winning side

Alec Bohm swings during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Alec Bohm made sure he didn't let one mistake define his career. After a difficult start to the 2022 season, he rebounded to finish with strong numbers. Overall, he had a .280/.315/.398 slash line and recorded 72 RBIs.

During the Philadelphia Phillies' memorable postseason run, Bohm was a key figure. He played 17 playoff games and contributed with a home run, eight RBIs and six runs.

After establishing himself as a day-to-day starter in 2022, Bohm is stepping up again in 2023. After 11 games, he has a remarkable .341/.400/.610 slash and a 1.010 OPS. He has already recorded three home runs and 11 RBIs over just 41 at-bats.

Tim Kelly @TimKellySports For what it's worth, Alec Bohm didn't hit his third home run of the year in 2022 until May 12. If you're scoring at home, it's April 10. For what it's worth, Alec Bohm didn't hit his third home run of the year in 2022 until May 12. If you're scoring at home, it's April 10.

Against the Miami Marlins on Monday, Bohm finished 3-5 with a home run and six RBIs.

The Phillies will rely heavily on hitting as they look to return to the World Series. Led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, they boast one of the league's best offenses. If Bohm can keep up his early-season form and contribute as well, the Phillies will be one of the favorites for another National League pennant.

