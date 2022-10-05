Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Schedule, Tickets Prices for MLB Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. An electric buzz has enveloped the city as fans know how hard the team has worked this season.

Indeed, the Phillies are in one of the toughest divisions in the National League: the NL East. Flanked by two formidable teams, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, some are amazed that they even made it this far.

"The @Phillies clinched on the road, so they brought the party to Houston." - @ MLB

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper told NBC Sports that manager Rob Thomson has been a major factor. Harper said,

"He's our leader at the top. He's done a great job making sure that we all stay even-keeled each day. That when you go on a winning streak or losing streak you just keep going, you flush the day before and you understand that you have more and more each day. I think he's a big reason why we're here right now."

The Phillies are waiting with baited breath to see who they will be playing this postseason. Either the St. Louis Cardinals or the New York Mets match up as their opponents. The Mets are a divisional foe that they know all too well.

Craig Mish @CraigMish 🤡 We did it Marlins ! All of our NL East besties are in the postseason ! Braves, Mets and Phillies ! We did it Marlins ! All of our NL East besties are in the postseason ! Braves, Mets and Phillies ! 😘 ❤️ 🤡 https://t.co/ttqF8CP0j7

Because the Phillies are the last-seeded team, they are not guaranteed to play a game at home, unless they win. The Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff run will commence on October 7th, with games scheduled for the 8th and 9th of October for the best-of-3 series.

Ticket prices reflect the madness that has descended on the city of Philadelphia. Although no games are even guaranteed to be played at Citizens Bank Park, fans can expect to pay a premium. All lower bowl seats have already been sold out, with the outfield second deck seats being valued at at least $60 a piece.

Central to the success of the Phillies this season has been veteran Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber, an outfielder, has hit 46 home runs and 94 RBIs. Along with stars like Harper and Nick Castellanos, Schwarber will need to shine if his team hopes to get deep in this postseason.

Philadelphia Phillies are still underdogs

There is no doubting that the Philadelphia Phillies are not expected to do that well. However, a decent showing could very well serve as a catalyst for years to come. Who knows? Perhaps this team is poised to surprise us.

