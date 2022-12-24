The Philadelphia Phillies are doing their best to keep pace in the National LEague East by adding relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel is a 13-year veteran of the MLB who has found tremendous success. His career average ERA of 2.31 is among the best in the league.

After just one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the eight-time All-Star will be joining the National League champions. His addition should help round out their bullpen and his playoff experience could prove to be invaluable.

Ken Rosenthal was among the first to report via Twitter that Kimbrel was signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel in agreement with Phillies" - Ken Rosenthal

The deal is only for one year, allowing the Phillies flexibility if Kimbrel does not perform as well as expected. Jeff Passan confirmed that the deal was worth 10 million dollars via Twitter.

"Kimbrel and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract" - Jeff Passan

This could be a great fit for both sides. The Phillies desired veteran experience and a strong relief pitcher. Kimbrel likely wants a chance at winning another World Series.

Craig Kimbrel could be vital to the Philadelphia Phillies playoff chances

After coming up just short in 2022, the Phillies are retooling their roster to be ready for another deep playoff run. The addition of Trea Turner and hopeful recovery to full strength of Bryce Harper will be critical.

However, if Kimbrel can reclaim his status as a top closer in baseball, he could be one of the most important players on the team.

