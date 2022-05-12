Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in a highly anticipated series. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League with a record of 20-9 despite dropping two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Philadelphia Phillies came in with a record of 14-17 after taking two out of three in Seattle. With both teams picked to be playoff contenders at the start of the season, who will come out on top in this one? All of that and more ahead of Saturday's game.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, May 14, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia Phillies Team Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies have been fairly disappointing to start the 2022 season. After signing several notable free agents such as Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies sit three games below .500.

The team has not made the playoffs since 2011 and have had their best chance this season with the talent they have on their roster.

The offense for the Phillies has been as expected to start the season, ranking in the top five in runs per game in the National League. The biggest issue has been the pitching staff and in particular the bullpen. The Phillies team ERA ranks 20th in baseball with a 3.94 average.

Key Player: Ranger Suarez

Ranger Suarez is a key player for the Philadelphia Phillies in this matchup. Suarez is the expected starter and has a 3-1 record with a 3.68 ERA this season. The Phillies will need a solid start from Suarez if they want any chance of beating the Dodgers at home.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Kyle Schwarber, LF 2 Alec Bohm, 3B 3 Bryce Harper, DH 4 Nick Castellanos,RF 5 J.T. Realmuto,C 6 Rhys Hoskins, 1B 7 Jean Segura, 2B 8 Didi Gregorious, SS 9 Odubel Herrera, CF

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Preview

The Dodgers offense has been outstanding this season. The team ranks first in all of baseball in runs per game, averaging just over five.

The Dodgers lost a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates, losing two out of three at PNC Park. Prior to this, the Dodgers had won 16 games in a row against the Pirates, dating back to 2018. This disappointing series should not give any reason to worry for Dodgers fans as they still have the best win percentage in the National League.

The Dodgers pitching staff has been excellent as well. Team ERA currently ranks first in baseball with an amazing 2.25 total team ERA. Clayton Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and is having another Cy Young caliber season. Every starting pitcher in their rotation has an ERA under three. If the Dodgers keep up with this pace, they have the potential to win 110+ games.

Key Player: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is a key player for the Dodgers in this matchup. He will be challenged going against left-hander Ranger Suarez but has shown that he is more than capable of hitting off lefties. Freeman is batting .315 this season and will look to continue his great start this weekend in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

The Dodgers predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Mookie Betts, OF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B 3 Trea Turner, SS 4 Max Muncy, DH 5 Justin Turner, 3B 6 Will Smith, C 7 Chris Taylor, OF 8 Cody Bellinger, OF 9 Gavin Lux, 2B

Justin Turner is batting just .194 to start the season but has a favorable matchup against a left-handed starter in Ranger Suarez. Turner will look to break out of his early slump with this great opportunity.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Match Prediction

The Dodgers will look to avenge their series loss in Pittsburgh as they travel home. This one will likely be a close game as the two teams have some of the better offenses in baseball. Take the Dodgers in this matchup. Final score: Dodgers 5, Phillies 2.

Where to watch: Phillies vs. Dodgers

The game can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Spectrum SportsNet, and MLB Extra Innings. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

