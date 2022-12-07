The defending National League Champions Philadelphia Phillies have added pitcher Taijuan Walker to their roster. Walker signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the club. The 30-year-old right-hander from Louisiana had an excellent 2022 season and will add depth and experience to an already talented Phillies lineup.
After falling just short of a World Series title, the Phillies are making moves this offseason. The management is leaving nothing to chance. Taijuan Walker joins other high-profile free agents Trea Turner and Matt Strahm in the Phillies clubhouse. It has been 14 years since the Phillies last won the World Series. The organization has all the tools to be series contenders in 2023.
Philles fans are ecstatic after bringing in a proven starter who has experience pitching in the National League East. Most baseball fans agree that this move makes sense. No one can doubt Philadelphia's talent on the offensive side. With a defense capable of competing with the best teams in the league, the Phillies are a force to be reckoned with.
Walker will be added to a pitching rotation consisting of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez. He will most likely be the fourth starter in a talented staff.
Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski has done a phenomenal job. The club have moved swiftly and effectively to improve their roster.
Highly coveted All-Star Trea Turner recently signed a long-term 11-year, $300 million contract. Reliever Matt Strahm signed a two-year deal that significantly improved their bullpen. It's hard to find any holes in this lineup.
Led by MVP Bryce Harper and power-hitting slugger Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies boast one of the most potent offenses in the league. The issues last season were on the defensive side. Fans are hoping that Taijuan Walker can contribute with big innings in the coming season.
Next year will be Taijuan Walker's eleventh season in the MLB. Walker played the last two seasons with the New York Mets and was extremely reliable when called upon. The 2021 All-Star finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and an impressive 3.49 ERA. He allowed just 143 hits and 15 home runs over 157.1 innings.
For Mets fans, the news comes as a major blow after losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers last week. They will reshuffle their starting rotation and will most likely have to dip into the market for another experienced starter.
The Phillies were two wins away from a World Series title last season. They proved they have the talent to go all the way. After making some shrewd moves in the offseason, there will be high expectations for this franchise in 2023.